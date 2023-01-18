Anthony Smith believes Francis Ngannou is in for a serious reality check if he steps inside the squared circle with a fighter like Tyson Fury. After nearly two years of negotiation, the UFC and Ngannou have opted to part ways, leaving the promotion’s heavyweight crown without a king for the time being. UFC president Dana White made the shocking announcement last Saturday night following the promotion’s first event of 2023. White revealed that ‘The Predator’ was offered a contract making him the highest-paid heavyweight in the organization’s 30-year history. In the end, Ngannou’s freedom was worth more.

2 DAYS AGO