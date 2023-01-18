Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury to Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m coming for you”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took to social media to make a fake call out to IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, letting him know that he’s “coming for you.”. Right now, it’s not promising that the Fury vs. Usyk fight will happen unless the Saudis...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder WBC quadrilogy to diddle heavyweight mandatories
Deontay Wilder is set to gain another shot at the WBC heavyweight title in a clash planned to diddle the mandatory challengers in 2023. World Boxing News understands that Wilder has already had contact with old rival Tyson Fury to meet for the fourth time this year. Wilder and Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
bvmsports.com
Inoue and Fulton reportedly discussing spring title fight in Japan
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing News & Results DraftKings Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton Jr reportedly discussing spring title fight in Japan Brandon Figueroa, who was slated to face Stephen Fulton for an interim featherweight belt, will reportedly meet Mark Magsayo instead. By Patrick L. Stumberg Jan 18, 2023, 5:01pm EST / new Share this story Share this on…
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Sporting News
Where Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 at UFC 283 sits among best tetralogy fights all-time
With the right dance partner, a rivalry could turn into a classic. Some could be one-sided, but the fights can be competitive. It makes for moments to remember, and rivalries that stand the test of time. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno compete for the UFC flyweight title at UFC 283...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
Anthony Smith Calls Francis Ngannou a ‘Below Average’ Boxer: ‘He’s Not That Good’
Anthony Smith believes Francis Ngannou is in for a serious reality check if he steps inside the squared circle with a fighter like Tyson Fury. After nearly two years of negotiation, the UFC and Ngannou have opted to part ways, leaving the promotion’s heavyweight crown without a king for the time being. UFC president Dana White made the shocking announcement last Saturday night following the promotion’s first event of 2023. White revealed that ‘The Predator’ was offered a contract making him the highest-paid heavyweight in the organization’s 30-year history. In the end, Ngannou’s freedom was worth more.
bvmsports.com
An A-Z of boxing in 2023, Part 3: Inoue, PPV prevalence, more!
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results An A-Z of boxing in 2023, Part 3: Naoya Inoue, pay-per-view prevalence, more! Part three of Lewis Watson’s series about what we can expect, hope to see, and the stories that could define boxing in 2023. By Lewis Watson Jan 18, 2023, 9:00pm EST / new Share…
