Germany’s Bauhaus wins 1st stage of Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Phil Bauhaus of Germany remounted after a fall to win the crash-marred first stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race in a frantic sprint finish Wednesday, Italy’s Alberto Bettiol held a narrow lead in the general classification.

Bauhaus crashed heavily in one of at least four falls that dotted the 150-kilometer (93-mile) stage over winding roads in Austalia’s Barossa Valley wine-growing region. The last occurred within sight of the finish and split the peleton at a crucial stage and cost some riders a winning chance.

Bettiol claimed the tour leader’s ocher jersey by winning the 5.5 kilometer prologue time trial on Tuesday

“Actually I crashed pretty bad, like it was a massive impact,” said Bauhaus, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious. “But I could recover and then the team did a really good job.”

Wednesday’s stage began and ended in the township of Tanunda, passing through the small towns of Seppeltsfield, Greenock, Angaston, Nurioopta and Bethany.

The Tour Down Under is returning as the first stage of cycling’s World Tour after being absent for the last two years because of COVID.

