Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 76, Estancia 49
Alamo-Navajo 82, Carrizozo 48
Artesia 69, Roswell 63
Aztec 89, Shiprock 83
Bosque School 58, East Mountain 37
Clovis 54, Goddard 50
Clovis Christian 74, Grady 35
Del Norte 79, Pecos 64
Dexter 36, Gateway Christian 30
Eldorado 81, Piedra Vista 36
Elida 58, Capitan 45
Espanola Valley 42, Pojoaque 37
Eunice 36, Tatum 28
Fort Sumner 63, Melrose 53
Hot Springs 51, Chaparral 31
Jal 57, Loving 42
Legacy 79, Chesterton 10
Lord Beaverbrook, Alberta 64, Animas 36
Lovington 64, Ruidoso 49
Menaul 78, Monte del Sol 38
Mesa Vista 46, McCurdy 38
Portales 73, Texico 60
Sandia 79, Farmington 59
Sandia Prep 85, Socorro 53
Santa Rosa 61, Tucumcari 52
Santa Teresa 64, Cobre 44
Tularosa 40, NMMI 34
Valencia 82, Grants 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
