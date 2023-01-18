ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 76, Estancia 49

Alamo-Navajo 82, Carrizozo 48

Artesia 69, Roswell 63

Aztec 89, Shiprock 83

Bosque School 58, East Mountain 37

Clovis 54, Goddard 50

Clovis Christian 74, Grady 35

Del Norte 79, Pecos 64

Dexter 36, Gateway Christian 30

Eldorado 81, Piedra Vista 36

Elida 58, Capitan 45

Espanola Valley 42, Pojoaque 37

Eunice 36, Tatum 28

Fort Sumner 63, Melrose 53

Hot Springs 51, Chaparral 31

Jal 57, Loving 42

Legacy 79, Chesterton 10

Lord Beaverbrook, Alberta 64, Animas 36

Lovington 64, Ruidoso 49

Menaul 78, Monte del Sol 38

Mesa Vista 46, McCurdy 38

Portales 73, Texico 60

Sandia 79, Farmington 59

Sandia Prep 85, Socorro 53

Santa Rosa 61, Tucumcari 52

Santa Teresa 64, Cobre 44

Tularosa 40, NMMI 34

Valencia 82, Grants 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

