Reuters

Deutsche Bank names new compliance head from Barclays

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed a Barclays (BARC.L) executive to oversee compliance at Germany's largest lender, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
US News and World Report

Australia Seeks Views on Sika's Proposed MBCC Asset Sales

(Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was seeking market views on the proposed sale of MBCC Group's assets in the country by Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG. The divestment is part of a global remedy proposed by the Swiss company to satisfy the concerns of competition authorities...
datafloq.com

Shell unit to acquire EV charging firm Volta for about $169 million

(Reuters) – Volta Inc said on Wednesday that a Shell Plc subsidiary would take over the electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator in an all-cash deal valued at about $169 million. Shell USA Inc will acquire all outstanding shares of Class A common stock of Volta for 86 cents...

