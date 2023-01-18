ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
gamblingnews.com

WPBSA Continues to Probe Match-Fixing Allegations against Ten Players

The breaches, if proven, could lead to a ban from the sport and a fine, with the exact penalty determined based on the severity of each case. WPBSA’s Integrity Unit and Sportradar have conducted a thorough probe that now suggests that the targeted individuals have been complicit with betting offenses and have effectively broken the WPBSA Conduct Regulations policy.
Yardbarker

Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
BBC

Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper

Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
SB Nation

Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League

Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
The Guardian

Deloitte reveal more than half of world’s 20 richest clubs are in Premier League

For the first time in history more than half of the world’s 20 richest clubs are from the Premier League, according to the latest annual Football Money League report. Manchester City remain top of the list, compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, with revenues of £619m from the 2021-22 season – just ahead of Real Madrid (£604m) in second. However, the most notable rise sees Liverpool (£594m) climb four places to third and rise above Manchester United for the first time in the report’s 27-year history.
chatsports.com

'Usually when I leave, the club regret it A LOT': Antonio Conte sends a warning to Tottenham amid sacking concerns after Spurs' 2-0 defeat against Arsenal - insisting he is NOT a bad coach among 'people who know him'

Antonio Conte has warned Tottenham that clubs tend to regret letting him leave. With Spurs 14 points off leaders Arsenal, the manager is under mounting scrutiny with some questioning whether his heart remains in north London. After a traumatic few months, which has seen the death of three of his...
FOX Sports

Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...

