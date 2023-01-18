Read full article on original website
Soccer-Saudi Arabia set to profit from Ronaldo move, says football finance expert
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr could lead to a financial windfall for his new club and Saudi Arabia, football finance expert Neil Joyce told Reuters, as the Portugal international gears up for his first game in the country since the deal was announced.
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa. The 30-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee, understood to be about £12m, until the summer of 2025. Ings is eligible for a debut in Saturday’s crunch home meeting with Everton. David Moyes had previously stated...
World's Top 20 Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue: Real Madrid 2nd, Barcelona 7th
Eleven of the top 20 clubs are from the Premier League.
Amateur players launch lawsuit against rugby authorities over brain injuries
Rugby union authorities are facing a second major lawsuit as group of more than 55 former amateur players have begun legal action against the RFU, the WRU and World Rugby
TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland are set for a transfer breakthrough.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Yardbarker
Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career
In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
Luis Suarez scores incredible 38 minute hat-trick on Gremio debut as ex-Liverpool hero nets stunning chip
LUIS SUAREZ wrote his name into Gremio folklore as he scored a stunning debut hat-trick inside 38 minutes to clinch them the Recopa Gauncha last night. The Uruguayan striker, 35, left boyhood club Nacional in November following a short spell. But it did not take long for him to join...
Mohamed Salah Wins Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December
Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has been voted by supporters for Standard Chartered Player of the Month after an impressive few games following the FIFA World Cup.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo WOWS fans with an outrageous nutmeg as he puts on a show in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled fans during his first match in Saudi Arabia, as the Portuguese star produced a sublime nutmeg before scoring twice in a nine-goal thriller against PSG in Riyadh on Thursday.
Sergio Busquets 'REJECTS £17m-a-year offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's new Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr'
It was reported last week that the Saudi Arabian club were offering the Barcelona captain a £11.5m-a-year deal. Busquets could yet choose to extend his stay at Barcelona.
gamblingnews.com
WPBSA Continues to Probe Match-Fixing Allegations against Ten Players
The breaches, if proven, could lead to a ban from the sport and a fine, with the exact penalty determined based on the severity of each case. WPBSA’s Integrity Unit and Sportradar have conducted a thorough probe that now suggests that the targeted individuals have been complicit with betting offenses and have effectively broken the WPBSA Conduct Regulations policy.
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
BBC
Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper
Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
SB Nation
Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League
Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
Deloitte reveal more than half of world’s 20 richest clubs are in Premier League
For the first time in history more than half of the world’s 20 richest clubs are from the Premier League, according to the latest annual Football Money League report. Manchester City remain top of the list, compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, with revenues of £619m from the 2021-22 season – just ahead of Real Madrid (£604m) in second. However, the most notable rise sees Liverpool (£594m) climb four places to third and rise above Manchester United for the first time in the report’s 27-year history.
chatsports.com
'Usually when I leave, the club regret it A LOT': Antonio Conte sends a warning to Tottenham amid sacking concerns after Spurs' 2-0 defeat against Arsenal - insisting he is NOT a bad coach among 'people who know him'
Antonio Conte has warned Tottenham that clubs tend to regret letting him leave. With Spurs 14 points off leaders Arsenal, the manager is under mounting scrutiny with some questioning whether his heart remains in north London. After a traumatic few months, which has seen the death of three of his...
FOX Sports
Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
