For the first time in history more than half of the world’s 20 richest clubs are from the Premier League, according to the latest annual Football Money League report. Manchester City remain top of the list, compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, with revenues of £619m from the 2021-22 season – just ahead of Real Madrid (£604m) in second. However, the most notable rise sees Liverpool (£594m) climb four places to third and rise above Manchester United for the first time in the report’s 27-year history.

1 DAY AGO