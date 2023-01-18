ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAF: I Slept With My Fiancé’s Bridesmaid! Should I Tell Her?

By @Djxo313
 2 days ago

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Kenny who says he slept with his fiancé’s friend who just so happens to be a bridesmaid in their upcoming wedding!

Kenny says before he and his fiancé got serious he had relations with one of her friends. He was quick to clarify that once he and his fiancé were official he shut it down and there was no drama that followed. The only issue is that he never told her about the situationship!

Now that the wedding is months away, Kenny is wondering if he should confess to his bride-to-be before the big day or risk having drama during the nuptials. Listen to the full call below and let us know if you agree with the Hustlers’!

