ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Q&A: Mike Solimano shares his thoughts on Killington Forward

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Can you tell readers a little bit about the history of Killington’s desire to develop a ski village?

Mike Solimano: In 2001, I was hired as the director of finance, and there was already conversation about developing a village. And, I thought—there’s a lot going on in Killington and this is going to be really cool. Despite all the upgrades and investments we’ve made at the resort, we really don’t have much ski-on/ski-off terrain. There are a lot of other resorts that have built villages or lodging near trails where people could ski directly to their door. We’re missing both.

Now it’s 20 years later, and we have a really good partner in Great Gulf. They have enough money and resources to execute on the plan unrelated to the ups and downs in the real estate market. And, there is a willingness to agree on things to make this happen.

Michael Sneyd from Great Gulf said that the projected Six Peaks Village was “designed with the skier in mind.” Is that not true for all ski resorts? How is this one different?

MS: One of the things about Michael Sneyd and his team at Great Gulf, they’re actually skiers. They aren’t a bunch of people that just want to build condos, make a bunch of money, move on and leave. They’re excited about the mountain! Knowing how to build housing is only part of it. They understand that we can’t ruin everyone’s ski experience while they build the first phase of the village. They know how to adjust, and they’ll make sure there’s constant access to the lodges and facilities during early stages of construction.

And, they know that the village needs to be a hub of activity. Whether it’s something like ice skating or concerts, a lot of people in the area want to come to a place and hang out together. People don’t come to Killington for the small, quaint New England feel, right? We’re a big, kind of aggressive mountain. That’s why we’re the “Beast of the East.” It can be a little bit of something for everybody, which is awesome.

What seasonal opportunities will Killington Resort be able to develop with this expanded village footprint?

MS:  I think the advantage we’ll have with the village is the layout, thinking about it as a four-season resort as opposed to just for skiing. We’re already running a lift every weekend of the year, all year round. Lift-served mountain biking and gondola rides for hikers or leaf peepers take us right up to the ski season. And then we transition right back to mountain biking on Memorial Day weekend!

The village gives us the opportunity to do a lot of new things, especially if we have enough people. Up until now, we’ve been working a bit on the margins. Rather than just having mostly local acts, we’ll be able to draw much bigger names and special events. With more resources, there can be an added event and marketing budget. We can offer a whole new level of world-class entertainment that will make Killington even better.

The Six Peaks Village is projected to have between 1,935 and 2,300 residential units. How will that influx of housing affect the resort experience? The character of the place?

MS: There’s not enough housing in Killington. As a resort, we bought buildings for employee housing, which squeezes the market even more. That wasn’t really our ideal solution, but we needed to house our staff. But I feel like the market will keep evolving. Some people will move into the village and that will free up other properties at different price points, and probably raise the overall yield.

Building a village is not really about packing in more people on Saturday—that’s definitely not the model. I think the model for us is growing midweek and spreading people out. We want people to have a good experience. If you look at us compared to most of the other Eastern resorts, we barely have any lift lines, even on a busy Saturday. It’s partly because it’s a big mountain with a ton of lifts. Some of the infrastructure we’ve put in in the last 10 years has been focused on moving people to parts of the mountain where they haven’t historically skied. We’ve been trying to make it feel less crowded, even on our busiest days, by creating tunnels and bridges around the mountain.

Killington Forward is a multi-faceted project that also involves the provision of municipal, clean water to Killington and major road reconstruction. Why are these elements important?

MS: One of the most basic needs in the world is clean water. We are probably just starting to figure out what the problems with the water are for Killington as a whole. Every couple months, we have a new business testing positive for PFOAs. It’s cost prohibitive. Access to water, and even the challenges of wastewater disposal, has always been the challenge, and historically a limiting factor in developing properties. We all knew we needed that water for the actual village, but now we can use it for both the village and the town. I think everything is aligned. We’re lucky, honestly, that the town and the Select Board understand all those pieces together.

In terms of the road reconstruction, if you can make the road safer with nice lighting, crosswalks, and bus stops, I just think that’s going to be a huge improvement for all seasons. We have a lot of staff that are living in buildings along the access road. I love the idea of having a little bus shelter as part of this. People can stay warm and safe, and the bus can actually pull over completely without blocking traffic. The town has been building a sidewalk up most of the road over the last 10 or 15 years, but you still find people going downhill, walking in the right hand lane and there’s literally a sidewalk on the other side of the road.

As a resident of the area, what do you think the ripple effect of Killington Forward will be on the area beyond the resort?

MS: This development will help free up the housing market. I think expanding the stock can only help. It’s naive to think a new, million dollar condo will help somebody who can’t afford the current cost of living in this area. But, I think naturally expanding the housing stock is going to help because more people will be able to spread out. We do need to get more affordable housing. I think between here and Rutland, everybody knows we need more of it.

As voters complete their ballot at home or go to the polls on Town Meeting Day, what do you think they should keep in mind as they consider voting for Killington Forward?

MS: I would ask them, in the last 10 years, has Killington Resort done what they’ve said they’d do? Have we worked with the town, the residents, and the business owners to make the area better, and more thriving? Do they believe that we’ve done things in the interest of the whole community and not just the resort? I think most people are going to say, “yeah,” and then, hopefully, they’ll continue to give us the benefit of the doubt.

There’s no doubt that they think this place is better than it was 10 years ago. Most people like to see that we have more people here, businesses aren’t closed up in the summer, and people are cutting the grass. All those things come from expansion of our summer business. As the resort expands and does better, everyone in the community does better. Restaurants are finally making and investing money by creating more outdoor patio spaces for year-round capabilities.  It becomes contagious. Everybody stepped up their game, which I think ends up being a way better product for everybody else.

The post Q&A: Mike Solimano shares his thoughts on Killington Forward appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Killington Cup to return under one-year deal

The World Cup is returning to Killington for the seventh time next year. The resort announced Jan. 17 that a new one-year contract had been signed. The race features the fastest female alpine ski racers in the world. Part of […] Read More The post Killington Cup to return under one-year deal appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Killington to host FIS world cup again in 2023

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fastest women alpine skiers in the world will battle it out in Killington once again next fall as the World Cup returns to Vermont for a seventh consecutive time. Officials say the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World event....
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Winter weather’s ups and downs affect business, skiers/riders

By Victoria Gaither The calendar says it is the winter season, but mother nature is acting fickle. You never know what to expect from one day to the next. Rain, snow, and a drop in temperature, anything is possible.  Some […] Read More The post Winter weather’s ups and downs affect business, skiers/riders appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
ESSEX, VT
Mountain Times

Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash

By Katy Savage When a dog went missing in the woods after a car crash in Killington, about 40 people teamed up to find him.  They printed fliers, organized search teams, hiked day and night and flew drones. They found […] Read More The post Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
Mountain Times

New moniker is simply ‘Rutland’

By Katy Savage Rutland School Board members settled the mascot debate on Jan. 10 and decided Rutland High School will simply be called “Rutland.”  The approval of the name came after three years of contentious debate and community divide about […] Read More The post New moniker is simply ‘Rutland’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Meet snowmaking manager Greg Gleason

By Karen D. Lorentz Every once in a while, you meet someone who was destined to work in the ski industry. That was the case in spades for Killington Snowmaking Manager Greg Gleason.  Because he grew up directly across the […] Read More The post Meet snowmaking manager Greg Gleason appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
DANVILLE, VT
Mountain Times

Rockin the Region: Royals to play Pickle Barrel

By DJ Dave Hoffenberg Royals are bringing their pop masterpiece to the Pickle Barrel this Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 9 p.m. I saw them last winter for their first time in Killington and my first time seeing […] Read More The post Rockin the Region: Royals to play Pickle Barrel appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
906
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy