AT&T Cybersecurity awarded the Palo Alto Networks 2022 Partner of the Year Award
AT&T Cybersecurity received the Palo Alto Networks 2022 Partner of the Year Award for its managed security services at the annual Palo Alto Networks Ignite 2022 conference. The awards are presented to an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that have excelled in performance, enablement, and engagement over the past year.
Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 Boosts Enterprise Data Resilience
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0. Arcserve UDP 9.0 is a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload. It combines complete data protection, Sophos cybersecurity protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity.
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – JANUARY 20, 2023
TikTok is fined for a privacy violation, major corporations suffer breaches and Vice Society attacks another school. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of January 20, 2023. Threat Advisories and Alerts. U.K. School Survey Reveals Surprising Findings. A new survey by London Grid for Learning (LGfL)...
Improve your AWS security posture, Step 3: Encrypt AWS data in transit and at rest
In the first two blogs in this series, we discussed properly setting up IAM and avoiding direct internet access to AWS resources. In this blog, we’ll tackle encrypting AWS in transit and at rest. Sometimes, despite all efforts to the contrary, data can be compromised. This can occur due...
Cyber Attack news headlines trending on Google
The first news that is trending is associated with financial service provider PayPal. News is out that social security numbers of nearly 35,000 users were leaked in a cyber attack that could have emerged from a credential stuffing campaign launched by a state funded actor. According to the update provided...
