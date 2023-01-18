Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double."We're going in the right direction," Jokic said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO