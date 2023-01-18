ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win

Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double."We're going in the right direction," Jokic said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 32 points, James Harden’s triple-double power win over Blazers

Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 Making their lone pitstop of the season in Portland, the Philadelphia 76ers ventured into Moda Center looking for a fourth straight win on this five-game road trip. After jumping out to a 57-34 halftime lead, the Sixers held off the Blazers’ late charge with timely stops and fast-break buckets for a 105-95 victory. Joel Embiid scored 32 points, to go along with nine boards, three blocks, two assists and one steal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
PORTLAND, OR
sportingalert.com

[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.Jokic's teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement."We clapped a little bit,"...
DENVER, CO
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) head to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets (31-13) on Wednesday night Ball Arena. Minnesota fell in a close game to the Utah Jazz on Monday, 126-125. Anthony Edwards led the team with 29 points, while D’Angelo Russell posted 21 points. Kyle Anderson earned his second-career triple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
DENVER, CO
Reuters

NBA roundup: Grizzlies edge Cavs for 11th straight win

January 19 - Steven Adams put back a missed Ja Morant layup and Dillon Brooks blocked a desperation 3-point attempt from Darius Garland as time expired to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their 11th straight win, 115-114 over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy