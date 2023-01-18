ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade

Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close

SEATTLE — The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close next month. Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September. The Seattle location is one of 39 theaters across the country that will close. The theaters' leases will be rejected on Feb. 15.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue

According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Big Tech Companies Going Hybrid For Workers

As tech companies adopt permanent hybrid work policies, many are reassessing their existing real estate footprint and future plans. The Seattle area represents Meta’s second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters. Microsoft, meanwhile, will not be renewing its lease at a 561,494 square-foot space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., according to a report Friday from The Puget Sound Business Journal.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon

(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
TACOMA, WA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Asean Streat in Westlake Center: a unique place to eat in downtown Seattle

We have been needing a food hall like this in Seattle forever and thank goodness Asean Streat has manifested itself in the heart of our downtown. Westlake Center is such a perfect spot in the center of our city, attached to Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center with the Monorail. But it’s been a bit of a food void for a little while. Right before the pandemic there was a flicker of hope when Xi’an noodles arrived in the food court upstairs as well as Matcha Cafe Maiko’s (make sure you still continue to visit these too…)
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed to Capture The Exquisite Lake, Mountain And City Views, This Home in Bellevue, WA Lists for $11.95M

The Home in Bellevue was custom built in 2021 with high-end finishes and modern amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 9563 NE 1st Street, Bellevue, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Haleh Clapp – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 637-7777) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Seattle's most original artist, Gregory Blackstock, dies at 77

LACEY, Wash. — Nobody saw the world quite like artist Gregory Blackstock. An autistic savant, his obsessive need to find order in his life led to an astonishing collection of art that has been collected around the world. Blackstock died last week in Lacey, Washington. He was 77 years...
LACEY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy