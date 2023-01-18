Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade
Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close
SEATTLE — The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close next month. Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September. The Seattle location is one of 39 theaters across the country that will close. The theaters' leases will be rejected on Feb. 15.
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue
According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
Northwest Asian Weekly moves to online only, Seattle Chinese Post closes
SEATTLE — This week marks the end of an era. The Northwest Asian Weekly is rolling out its last print issue. Assunta Ng, founder and publisher, said when the paper was started in 1982, they were meeting a need. “We tried to get the key information for the immigrant...
seattlemedium.com
Big Tech Companies Going Hybrid For Workers
As tech companies adopt permanent hybrid work policies, many are reassessing their existing real estate footprint and future plans. The Seattle area represents Meta’s second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters. Microsoft, meanwhile, will not be renewing its lease at a 561,494 square-foot space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., according to a report Friday from The Puget Sound Business Journal.
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
homestyling.guru
This Island Retreat Home Is An Oasis on Bainbridge Island, Washington
If you were to embark on a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington, USA, you’d find yourself at Bainbridge Island—and you might be lucky enough to witness this Island Retreat home in Bainbridge!. All photos are courtesy of Coates Design Seattle Architects, who specialize in modern architecture and...
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Asean Streat in Westlake Center: a unique place to eat in downtown Seattle
We have been needing a food hall like this in Seattle forever and thank goodness Asean Streat has manifested itself in the heart of our downtown. Westlake Center is such a perfect spot in the center of our city, attached to Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center with the Monorail. But it’s been a bit of a food void for a little while. Right before the pandemic there was a flicker of hope when Xi’an noodles arrived in the food court upstairs as well as Matcha Cafe Maiko’s (make sure you still continue to visit these too…)
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed to Capture The Exquisite Lake, Mountain And City Views, This Home in Bellevue, WA Lists for $11.95M
The Home in Bellevue was custom built in 2021 with high-end finishes and modern amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 9563 NE 1st Street, Bellevue, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Haleh Clapp – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 637-7777) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bellevue.
KING-5
Seattle's most original artist, Gregory Blackstock, dies at 77
LACEY, Wash. — Nobody saw the world quite like artist Gregory Blackstock. An autistic savant, his obsessive need to find order in his life led to an astonishing collection of art that has been collected around the world. Blackstock died last week in Lacey, Washington. He was 77 years...
q13fox.com
Thieves leave empty-handed from attempted smash-and-grab burglary in north Seattle
Surveillance footage shows several people trying to break into an Ace Hardware in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood early Tuesday morning. A white Nissan and black Lexus pull up to the storefront before 3 a.m. and within minutes, the Lexus rams into the store.
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Loses its Last Bookstore, Left Without a Place to Purchase Books
Where have all the bookstores gone? The last-standing bookstore recently closed in Downtown Bellevue, leaving the area with no other retailers like it. Most recently, Barnes & Noble closed their doors in October 2022 and moved to Crossroads. The bookstore had been open on 106th Avenue Northeast for 29 years.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
KING 5
