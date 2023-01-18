Big 8 Girls Hoops: Bronson rolls past Reading, Quincy edges out Concord

READING, MI. — The Bronson Lady Vikings continued their unbeaten ways Tuesday night, routing the Reading Lady Rangers for a 54-25 Big 8 conference victory.

With the win the Vikings improve to 10-0 on the season and 6-0 in the Big 8 conference. The win also sets up a huge matchup this coming Friday as the top two teams in the conference, the Bronson Vikings and the Springport Spartans, will both enter the contest unbeaten in conference play, with the winner taking over the driver’s seat in the race for a conference crown.

Leading the Bronson effort in the win versus Reading was scoring machine Haylie Wilson who poured in 21 points, thanks in large part to five 3 pointers. Wilson also added seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and one blocked shot.

Two other Vikings hit double digits, paced by Aubree Calloway who had 14 points to go with four rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.

Senior Helena Eley recorded her first double-double of the season in the victory, scoring 12 points while pulling down 13 rebounds, with eight of those 13 coming on the offensive glass. Eley also added three blocked shots in the victory.

Also adding to the Bronson win was Ava Hathaway with three points, five rebounds and four steals; Payton Springstead with two points, six rebounds and four steals; Brealyn Lasky with two points, one steal, and one rebound; Lydia Wells with two rebounds; Ryleigh Fee with one steal and one blocked shot; Itzel Albarran with two rebounds and one steal; Victoria Loth with one rebound; and Ashlynn Harris with one rebound and one steal.

With the loss Reading falls to 9-4 overall on the season, 4-2 in the Big 8 conference. The Rangers will next see action Friday when they travel to Jonesville.

Quincy Lady Orioles edge out Concord for conference win

CONCORD, MI. — The Quincy Lady Orioles came home from the long trip to Concord Tuesday night with a key Big 8 conference win, downing the Yellow Jackets by the score of 53-49.

The teams played in a back and forth battle early, with the Orioles holding a slim 10-9 lead after one quarter. Concord took control and the momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Orioles 14-11 to build a slim 23-21 lead at the half.

Quincy answered the bell out of the half, turning up the pressure on both ends of the floor, outscoring Concord to the tune of 18-11 to take the lead at 39-34 heading to the fourth quarter. The two teams played to a 15-15 stalemate in the fourth quarter to find the final score of 53-49.

Quincy was led on the night by senior Neha Jain who is finally getting back to form after starting the season recovering from a knee injury. Jain had perhaps her best game as an Oriole, leading all scorers with 18 points.

Also adding to the Quincy effort was Deziray Skirka with 12 points; Ella Dunn with eight points off the bench; Alyssa McCavit with eight points and 11 rebounds; Danika Skirka with six points; and Belle Neely with one point.

“It was so good to come out and get this win, especially after the tough week we had last week playing three very good teams,” said Quincy head coach Jared Stuchell. “It was good to get back on the winning track, everybody played very hard and came through when it mattered, leaving it all on the floor. We got into some foul trouble early but Ella (Dunn), Abby (Hines), Grace (Lindsley) and Belle (Neely) came in and played some huge minutes for us in the win.”

With the loss Concord falls to 0-10 overall on the season, 0-6 in the Big 8 conference. The Yellow Jackets will next see action Friday when they take on Union City.

Quincy meanwhile improves to 3-7 overall on the year, 3-3 in the Big 8 conference. The Orioles will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Homer to take on the Trojans.