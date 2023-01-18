ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Prep highlights: Career-high night helps Brighton beat Hartland in boys basketball

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 2 days ago

BRIGHTON — Mason Millhouse’s biggest moment as a Brighton athlete came against Hartland, so of course he had his biggest night on the basketball court while playing the Eagles.

Millhouse, a senior guard, scored a career-high 12 points Tuesday night in a 51-41 victory over Hartland.

He was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, whose top two players were contained by the Eagles. Ashton Tomassi was held to 10 points and Eddie Millington to seven.

Millhouse, who caught the game-winning touchdown in a 7-6 victory over Hartland in 2021 on a fake punt , came into the game averaging 3.8 points. He was 5-for-7 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

“Mason had a real good shooting night,” Brighton coach Mike Griest said. “He took uncontested shots. He’s capable of doing that. We don’t look at him to score double digits for us, but he’s more than capable.”

The game was tied 23-23 at halftime before Brighton outscored Hartland 16-9 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth. The Bulldogs got four 3-pointers from four different shooters in the third quarter. They were 6-for-13 from beyond the arc for the game.

“We made some mistakes in the first half and they kind of capitalized on them and made four 3s on us in the first half,” Griest said. “We did a better job in the second half; they got only one 3 on us. That was one of our adjustments. We made a good run to come out and they made a good run to cut it to two. We were able to finish with an 8-0 run and made some free throws down the stretch. It was a really good team effort. They did a really good job against Ashton and Eddie, and guys were able to step up.”

While it wasn’t one of their bigger nights on the scoreboard, Tomassi and Millington made an impact in other ways. Tomassi had four assists and four steals, while Millington had 11 rebounds and three assists.

Ben Anderson had eight points and nine rebounds, while Grant Hetherton and Trevor Viau had seven points for the Bulldogs.

Michael Kilburg scored 15 points and Michael Pennala 10 for Hartland.

Brighton is 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the KLAA West, sharing second place with Northville. Canton leads the division with a 4-0 record. Hartland is 5-6 overall, 2-2 in the West.

Howell 62, Novi 40

Arik Pietila scored 19 points for Howell (5-4).

Girls basketball

Howell 57, Novi 40

Alison Farr scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead a three-headed Howell attack.

Sophie Daugard had 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals, while Molly Deurloo had 14 points and five rebounds for the Highlanders in their eighth straight victory over Novi.

Charyl Stockwell 39, Sterling Heights Parkway 20

Lucy Fuchs had more than half of Stockwell’s production with 22 points, outscoring Parkway Christian on her own. It was Stockwell’s first victory in seven matchups with Parkway.

Boys skiing

Mt. Brighton giant slalom meet

Brighton had the top two finishers, with Hunter Post taking first in 29.62 seconds and John Popov second in 29.88. The Bulldogs were third as a team.

Howell’s Alex Cotton was fourth in 30.57.

Girls skiing

Mt. Brighton giant slalom meet

Brighton won the meet by a 20-35 margin over runner-up Farmington Hills Mercy, placing four skiers in the top eight.

Isabella Militello won in 31.41 seconds, Abby Storch was fourth (31.95), Ava Popov was seventh (33.12) and Lisa Leffel was eighth (34.48) for the Bulldogs.

Madelynne Lindsey of Charyl Stockwell placed second in 31.61.

Boys bowling

Howell 22, Northville 8

Brayden Phearsdorf had scores of 223 and 194 to lead Howell. Mike Dewar had a 236 and Brady Keough a 215 for the Highlanders.

Canton 16, Brighton 14

Junior Johnny Saunders rolled a 236, Brighton’s second-highest score of the season.

Girls bowling

Howell 26, Northville 4

Grace Maher had games of 141 and 130 to win both her matches for Howell.

Canton 24, Brighton 6

Freshman Lillian Smiley rolled a 157 for Brighton.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Prep highlights: Career-high night helps Brighton beat Hartland in boys basketball

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

