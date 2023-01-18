ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tobias Harris Made Team History In 76ers-Clippers Game On Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yi7V4_0kIOI3rP00

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris made team history on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the league’s hottest teams right now and after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night, the Sixers are now 16-4 over their last 20 games, including five consecutive road wins.

Superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden continue to lead the charge for Philadelphia, but Tobias Harris has quietly been putting together a solid season.

Some will argue that he is overpaid for his value to the 76ers, but he plays his role to perfection and following Tuesday night’s game, Harris is now averaging 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range.

He currently ranks fourth on the team in made three-pointers and shooting 2-4 from long-range against the Clippers, Tobias Harris has now made at least two threes in four of his last six games and in 23 of the 39 games he has played this season.

Harris has always been a consistent three-point shooting threat and on Tuesday night, he made team history by passing JJ Redick for sixth on the team’s all-time three-pointers made list.

Next up for Tobias Harris to try and pass is Hersey Hawkins, who made a total of 476 threes in his five seasons with the 76ers from 1988-93.

Maybe he gets overshadowed by Embiid and Harden at times, but Harris has always been a steady producer on the offensive-end of the floor on the wing for the 76ers and should they look to make a deep playoff push this season, Tobias Harris will have to continue stepping up on the perimeter for his team.

Still fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers will play their next game in Portland on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy