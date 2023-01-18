ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Coyotes mount successful comeback for overtime win over Red Wings

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Arizona Coyotes were in danger of repeating the fate of the last nine games.

Down 3-1 in the third period, the Coyotes were outperformed offensively by the Detroit Red Wings and were pressed to the wall. It wasn’t until center Travis Boyd was given some space and time with the puck that a two-goal rally came together Tuesday night.

The Coyotes survived the following overtime period and blanked the Red Wings in the shootout for a 4-3 win to snap the losing skid.

Connor Ingram was impressive in net throughout regulation and in the overtime and shootout, making 37 saves.

“I think that was a big win for everyone in here,” Boyd said. “We’ve been playing better than some of the results we’ve been getting in the last week or so. It’s nice to get this win and hopefully we can snowball this into a little bit of a run in a big way.”

Staying alive

If it weren’t for the steady play of Ingram in net, the Coyotes would have succumbed to the Red Wings’ continuous pressure. Ingram has steadily improved in his recent starts and stood tall for the Coyotes when the team needed him in an offensively quiet first period. Ingram faced a lot of pressure and stopped all 17 shots in the first period. He stymied the Red Wings’ offense in an unfortunate penalty kill for the Coyotes at the end of the period.

“He kept us in and made a lot of really good saves for us. We need a good goalie and I think we’ve got two good ones back there right now,” Coyotes center Travis Boyd said. “Without him playing the way he did tonight, we’re not winning the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cej9V_0kIOHzZ900

Quiet time

Shots were hard to come by for the Coyotes in the first two periods with just 11. The Coyotes had a good start to the game with a 4-2 edge in shots and close opportunities from Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller, but then fell behind when the Red Wings responded with nine consecutive shots on goal.

The same issues surfaced in the second period as the Coyotes were outshot 7-1 in 8 minutes and the Red Wings earned a power play opportunity. With only 4 seconds on the man advantage, Dylan Larkin deflected a hard slap shot from Moritz Seider at the blue line for a 1-0 lead.

It was big when Jakob Chychrun, who had three shots over the two periods, put another opportunity to net and Nick Bjugstad finished it off to give the Coyotes a tied score at 11:09 in the second period.

Coming back for thirds

After defense dominated in the first two periods, offense came alive for both teams in the third period. The Red Wings seemed to solve Ingram quickly with goals coming off the first two shots in the period from Pius Suter and David Perron.

Boyd reignited the Coyotes with his goal at 6:43, leading the way for Dylan Guenther to rebound off Lawson Crouse’s attempt to tie the game at 7:53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrDj6_0kIOHzZ900

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Coyotes mount successful comeback for overtime win over Red Wings

