Bloomfield, IN

Eastern Greene girls earn rare win against Edgewood

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 2 days ago

ELLETTSVILLE — When a basketball team fails to score over a 13-minute span, there are a lot of moving parts that go into such an anomaly.

One coach is obviously pleased with his team's defensive effort and Eastern Greene's Joe Pigg was just that after a 39-24 girls' win at Edgewood on Tuesday. His team cut off driving lanes, forced turnovers and didn't give Edgewood any second chances after all their misses.

They relaxed a bit after taking a 34-16 lead with 7:53 to go, but the damage was done: Eastern had its first win over Edgewood since the 2006-07 season, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the series.

"I was not happy with the first half," Pigg said. "We just looked lethargic, slow, didn't execute stuff very good.

"But I thought in the third quarter we turned it on a little bit. I thought our defensive intensity picked up. And I really felt like if we'd kept that intensity, I thought we could have finished the game that way. But we kind of lost focus there. We're trying to change the culture here and it's taken a little bit of time."

Culture means talking and caring about defense. As much as junior Keylee Hudson is a force and the main ballhandler on offense, she's just as important a sparkplug on the other end with her ability to create turnovers and ignite the fastbreak.

"It's communication," Pigg said. "That's the key. And with Keylee, she really starts it for us with ball pressure. If she's doing her job well then everybody else does their job well.

"I thought in the third quarter, they really followed our scouting report really well. Moreso than we did in the first half. That's another key. You've got to have kids who buy into your system and I thought we did that really well in the second half."

Counter point

Then there's the other coach, Gary Sims, and an offense that did a lot to help keep themselves stuck on 16 points from the 1:40 mark of the second quarter until just 4:35 was left in the game. Edgewood just doesn't have a go-to scorer right now on nights like that to bail them out. Down the road maybe, but not yet.

Edgewood (3-15) was down just four at halftime, 20-16, but already the signs of another cold shooting night were there. The Mustangs got a layup from Macey Crider with 3:51 to go in the first quarter and made only two more 3s before the break, scoring a total of seven points.

Eastern (15-5) got two layups and five points from Keylee Hudson to start the third and even three timeouts couldn't change the tide of a 14-0 run.

"We just can't get the ball in the basket," Sims said. "The confidence thing, naturally, you see it. We try not to get on them. But we have these scoring droughts. We had one against Brown County. We didn't score in the last four or five minutes against Barr-Reeve and we couldn't make free throws.

"Now, we've had stretches the last four games where we've played pretty well. But when we play bad, it goes really bad. I think I've used more timeouts in the first three quarters this year than I ever had."

The Mustangs set up a play to start the fourth that worked perfectly ... save for the layup that was pushed off the backboard and never found the rim. It was that kind of night, again, following a similarly frustrating game against Owen Valley (39-28 loss) and the looks on their faces as each empty possession went by told it all.

Edgewood has reached the 40-point mark just eight out of 18 games and is just 2-5 when holding teams to 45 or less.

Still in a stance

The Mustangs are young, but capable of a strong defensive effort themselves, as Eastern had only two really productive quarters.

"We have to learn to be a little more patient sometimes and re-run some stuff," Pigg said. "Some of is not making hard cuts and not having your eyes up on the cuts and looking every time. But we are getting there."

Eastern kept pecking away, running its sets and getting to the basket when it could or dishing back out for open jumpers. Keylee Hudson had 17 points and sister Kenady added 16. The rest combined for just six as Edgewood kept playing defense and kept it close enough should their shooting touch ever arrive.

It did finally when a seemingly fed up Alayna Flynn (eight points) took a rebound and sped up court, taking the ball all the way to the basket and making the layup with 4:35 left.

"The attitude has been pretty good," Sims said. "There's been some indifference, unfortunately, and I don't know how to coach indifference. It's not apathy, not by a long shot. Part of it is just inexperience.

"They're starting to get (how hard they have to play). Their defense for the most part has been pretty good."

Up ahead

Edgewood has a trip to Northview, Bloomington North at home and a trip to 17-3 Danville left, leaving little room to grab much momentum heading into a sectional that's fairly balanced outside of No. 4 Indian Creek.

The back part of the T-Birds' schedule is loaded up with three Class 4A squads, Greenwood (which Eastern beat 48-44 on Saturday), Bloomington South and next week Bloomington North, along with 3A Edgewood.

"Win or lose, that should get us ready," Pigg said of his sectional, one of the two toughest in Class 2A with four teams ranked in the top 115 of the computer rankings.

Host Eastern will be just one of six teams with double-digit wins heading in, led by North Knox (19-1), Linton (15-3), South Knox (14-6), Sullivan (13-7) and a Paoli (11-10) team that has played a tough schedule.

"To win one with our sectional," Pigg said. "We're going to have to be really good for three games."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

