What's going on with Bloomington area teams, Jan. 16-21

Thursday, Jan. 20

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 55, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 32: Panthers (14-7, 4-1) sew up second in the CI, jumping out to a 35-11 halftime lead behind six 3s and 20 points from Carlie Pedersen. Caitlin Heim and Julia Lashley added nine points each. Pedersen has made 26 3s over her past seven games. The Braves lost their 18th straight league contest.

Bloomington South (14-7, 4-1) 16 | 19 | 11 | 9 — 55

Terre Haute South (7-14, 0-5) 5 | 6 | 4 | 17 — 32

EASTERN GREENE 42, SHAKAMAK 27: T-Birds put the defensive clamp of Shakamak to secure a second place finish in the SWIAC. Eastern jumped up 20-7 by halftime and led 29-15 after three. Kenady Hudson had 18 points for the T-Birds (16-5, 5-1) while Keylee Hudson had 10 and Bianca Wyatt added nine.

Eastern Greene (16-5, 5-1) 7 | 13 | 9 | 13 — 42

Shakamak (12-8, 2-5) 4 | 3 | 8 | 12 — 27

NORTHVIEW 43, EDGEWOOD 16: Edgewood started off with another scoreless quarter to let Northview get away early in the WIC contest. It was 24-6 by halftime and a 10-2 third period put the game out of reach as Edgewood (3-16, 3-7) had its lowest point total since the 2016 regional game vs. Lebanon (48-14). Macey Crider had seven points for Edgewood.

Edgewood (3-16, 3-7) 0 | 6 | 2 | 8 — 16

Northview (14-7, 7-2) 13 | 11 | 10 | 9 — 43

MARTINSVILLE TABERNACLE 54, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 48: Lions (5-11) drop a tough one at home after losing them by 16 back on Nov. 29. Abagail Rousey with 22 points, Victoria Mann with 15 for LCA, which plays its fourth of five games this week on Friday at home vs. Evansville Christian.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 48, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 48: The Cougars kept Brownstown in check for three quarters, taking a 33-17 lead, then had to hang on as the Braves hit five 3s in the fourth quarter. Mia Robbennolt had 14 points for North (14-5) while Avery Patterson had 10.

Brownstown Central (14-7) 4 | 6 | 7 | 24 — 41

Bloomington North (14-5) 10 | 14 | 9 | 15 — 48

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 42, NORTHVIEW 35: Caitlin Heim had 19 points as the Panthers won a low-scoring affair. Mya Lawrence had eight points and Molli Lucas eight as usual leading scorer Carlie Pedersen was limited to just one point.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 55, SEVEN OAKS CLASSICAL 38: The Lions (5-10) have won four of their last five to begin a busy stretch of games. LCA picked up another contest at home on Thursday vs. Martinsville Tabernacle at 6 p.m.

Boys' basketball

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 74, SEVEN OAKS CLASSICAL 11: It was a romp from the start as the Lions (10-2, 4-0 Southern Roads Conference) roared out to a 50-3 halftime lead and cruised as 10 players scored. Coda Snyder had 13 points while Levi Hamlin and Will Wickstrom had 12 each and Brock Banks and Cam Craft each had 10. Amos Ewer had six points to lead Seven Oaks.

Lighthouse Christian (10-2, 4-0) 31 | 19 | 14 | 10 — 74

Seven Oaks 2 | 1 | 0 | 8 — 11

Wrestling

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 48, INDIAN CREEK 31: Cougars picked up a dual meet win.

Monday, Jan. 17

Girls' basketball

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 55, IRVINGTON PREP 37: The Lions (4-10) got out to a quick start behind Abagail Rousey and held on to win for the third time in their last four games. Rousey finished with 34 points, scoring 12 in the first quarter to power a 16-5 lead for LCA. The Lions led 44-33 after three and held Irvington Prep (1-7) to just four points in the fourth.

Lighthouse Christian (4-10) 16 | 15 | 11 | 13 — 55

Irvington Prep (1-7) 5 | 12 | 16 | 4 — 37

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What's going on with Bloomington area teams, Jan. 16-21