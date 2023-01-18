ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

As Bd. of Finance Reviews Possible $92M FY’24 School Budget, Superintendent Acknowledges ‘Question of Affordability’

By Kathy Bonnist
goodmorningwilton.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
goodmorningwilton.com

Letter: School Officials have Earned Our Trust, Residents Should Support FY’24 Budget Increase

As residents of Wilton, we are fortunate to send our kids to the school system that the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) named this past December as the highest-scoring district in the state. CSDE determined this across 12 indicators predicting how well a school prepares its students for success in college, careers, and life. From my own anecdotal experience over the past four years with my two children, I continue to be humbled by the degree of enthusiasm toward learning, and personal attention toward students that the educators of this town have provided. The pandemic led to substantial obstacles in managing a school system, obstacles that kept children in other towns across the country away from learning. In my view, the Wilton Schools appropriately managed the balance between community safety and the need to maintain learning for our kids.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Schools will Seek Waiver from State’s “Right to Read” Legislation

As the state of Connecticut begins to implement its “Right to Read” legislation, Wilton Public Schools officials have announced they will be completing a waiver request to opt-out from participating in the reading and literacy program mandated by the law and overseen by the state. During last week’s (Jan. 12) Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Chuck Smith explained that the district is having much more success with its own program.
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)

This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings

MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Small plane vanishes near Connecticut border

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane vanished while approaching a suburban airport near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine trouble about a mile (1.6 km) from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
darientimes.com

New Fairfield school employee on leave after 'explicit videos' posted on social media, superintendent says

NEW FAIRFIELD — A local school employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of "off-campus, inappropriate conduct,” the superintendent said. In a letter sent Wednesday to families and staff, New Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Kenneth G. Craw said the alleged misconduct involved “one...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
ncsl.org

Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver

Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
News 12

Coast Guard searches for single-engine plane last seen off Norwalk coast

The Coast Guard is searching for a single-engine Beechcraft A36 that was last seen off Sheffield Island in Norwalk. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft less than two miles from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford Woman Pleads Guilty to Tax Offenses

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, today announced that MELISSA PEZZOLO, 66, of New Milford, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to federal tax offenses.
NEW MILFORD, CT

