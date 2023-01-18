As Bd. of Finance Reviews Possible $92M FY’24 School Budget, Superintendent Acknowledges ‘Question of Affordability’

Read full article on original website
goodmorningwilton.com
Letter: School Officials have Earned Our Trust, Residents Should Support FY’24 Budget Increase
As residents of Wilton, we are fortunate to send our kids to the school system that the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) named this past December as the highest-scoring district in the state. CSDE determined this across 12 indicators predicting how well a school prepares its students for success in college, careers, and life. From my own anecdotal experience over the past four years with my two children, I continue to be humbled by the degree of enthusiasm toward learning, and personal attention toward students that the educators of this town have provided. The pandemic led to substantial obstacles in managing a school system, obstacles that kept children in other towns across the country away from learning. In my view, the Wilton Schools appropriately managed the balance between community safety and the need to maintain learning for our kids.
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Schools will Seek Waiver from State’s “Right to Read” Legislation
As the state of Connecticut begins to implement its “Right to Read” legislation, Wilton Public Schools officials have announced they will be completing a waiver request to opt-out from participating in the reading and literacy program mandated by the law and overseen by the state. During last week’s (Jan. 12) Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Chuck Smith explained that the district is having much more success with its own program.
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)
This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
yonkerstimes.com
Fired Westchester Librarian Picketing for Justice-“It May Be Legal, but Is It Moral, Ethical?”
Visitors to the Scarsdale Public Library may have noticed someone picketing outside with a sign that reads “Heartless Treatment of Library Staff.” That person is Robin Stettnisch, pictured left,who worked as a librarian since 1989. In 2017, the library was preparing to close for a $21,000,000 expansion. Yet...
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
darientimes.com
Danbury approves second cannabis retail shop in as many weeks — this one on the booming west side
DANBURY — Planners have approved the city’s second retail cannabis location in as many weeks, giving an existing medicinal cannabis dispensary on the booming west side permission to sell recreational cannabis to adults as a hybrid retailer. The Planning Commission’s approval on Wednesday for The Botanist on Mill...
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Plane That Left JFK Crashes Near Westchester Airport (DEVELOPING)
A small plane that left JFK Airport crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
Trumbull first selectman addresses public safety at Trumbull Mall as juvenile crimes spike following sale
First Selectman Vicki Tesoro addressed the town in a statement Wednesday saying public safety has always been a top priority of her administration.
trumbulltimes.com
Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
Small plane vanishes near Connecticut border
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane vanished while approaching a suburban airport near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine trouble about a mile (1.6 km) from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.
darientimes.com
New Fairfield school employee on leave after 'explicit videos' posted on social media, superintendent says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A local school employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of "off-campus, inappropriate conduct,” the superintendent said. In a letter sent Wednesday to families and staff, New Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Kenneth G. Craw said the alleged misconduct involved “one...
ncsl.org
Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver
Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
News 12
Coast Guard searches for single-engine plane last seen off Norwalk coast
The Coast Guard is searching for a single-engine Beechcraft A36 that was last seen off Sheffield Island in Norwalk. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft less than two miles from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m.
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
hamlethub.com
New Milford Woman Pleads Guilty to Tax Offenses
Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Joleen D. Simpson, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation in New England, today announced that MELISSA PEZZOLO, 66, of New Milford, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to federal tax offenses.
