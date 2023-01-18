ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons girls basketball team picked up the 41-31 win over Dalhart to move to 4-0 in district. It was a close back-and-forth battle for much of the game until the Lady Falcons pulled away in the second half. Emma Troxell led the way with 18 points for Bushland.. For Dalhart, Jadyn Trussler led the team with 10 points. The Lady Falcons next game comes against Canadian, followed by a rematch with Spearman.
Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
Three Amarillo Wranglers commit to Army West Point

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers primary goal is to prepare its players for the collegiate level. Three Wranglers will get the opportunity to continue to hit the ice together as Pierce Patterson, Jack Ivey, and Ben Ivey all committed to Army West Point. “It’s awesome,” said Amarillo Wranglers...
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People

Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.

It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
Video: Murphy gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”

Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo

Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
