Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games. The games are scheduled for Friday, January 20. To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Caprock vs...
Amarillo High football stars Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia celebrate commitments to play college football
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the star football players from the Amarillo High Sandies celebrated their college commitments today over at the high school. Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia had friends, family, and coaches speak on their journeys towards playing college football. Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam made...
Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons girls basketball team picked up the 41-31 win over Dalhart to move to 4-0 in district. It was a close back-and-forth battle for much of the game until the Lady Falcons pulled away in the second half. Emma Troxell led the way with 18 points for Bushland.. For Dalhart, Jadyn Trussler led the team with 10 points. The Lady Falcons next game comes against Canadian, followed by a rematch with Spearman.
Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
Three Amarillo Wranglers commit to Army West Point
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers primary goal is to prepare its players for the collegiate level. Three Wranglers will get the opportunity to continue to hit the ice together as Pierce Patterson, Jack Ivey, and Ben Ivey all committed to Army West Point. “It’s awesome,” said Amarillo Wranglers...
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a Clovis woman who was previously missing. Amarillo Police Department said 61-year-old Sharon Lefebvre was located by Clovis Police Department and is safe.
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Gracie’s Project hosting free shot clinic on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday. They will be assisting 50 pets in total, offering the parvo/distemper shot and a micro chip.
Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.
It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
Video: Murphy gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
kgncnewsnow.com
Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”
Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
One2Teach seeing high numbers of enrollment for first semester in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One2each, a faster and cost saving program to keep future educators in the Panhandle, is seeing great success. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University teamed up to bring One2Teach for students in area high schools the opportunity to earn their teaching degree and save up to a year in college.
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
Mochinut is set to open its first Panhandle location next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st. According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering […]
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
