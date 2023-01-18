Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win
Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double."We're going in the right direction," Jokic said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering...
76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops
The third round of voting numbers has been released for the All-Star game with Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing.
Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 32 points, James Harden’s triple-double power win over Blazers
Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 Making their lone pitstop of the season in Portland, the Philadelphia 76ers ventured into Moda Center looking for a fourth straight win on this five-game road trip. After jumping out to a 57-34 halftime lead, the Sixers held off the Blazers’ late charge with timely stops and fast-break buckets for a 105-95 victory. Joel Embiid scored 32 points, to go along with nine boards, three blocks, two assists and one steal.
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
LeBron James scoring tracker: The race to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA points record
LeBron James should pass former Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in early February.
Murray, Jokic push Nuggets past Timberwolves for 8th win in a row
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
