Related
NBC Los Angeles
Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings
A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman on Bicycle Turns up Handgun, Drugs, $10k in Cash During Arrest
An arrest of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle in Culver City Thursday resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash. The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover Arrested in New Mexico
A 28-year-old man in New Mexico was arrested in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, police said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, of Orange County, was arrested Jan. 12, according to jail records. Police said at a Tuesday news conference with the victim's family members that Chapple-Young was considered a fugitive who left Southern California following the fatal crash and was arrested near Albuquerque.
NBC Los Angeles
Baby Girl Fatally Injured in Crash on 101 Freeway in Valley Village Area
A crash involving a big rig and another vehicle on the northbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area left a month-old girl dead and a man and a woman injured, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred about 1:25 p.m. Monday north of Tujunga Avenue, according to the California Highway...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area
A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger in...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Thieves Use Pickup Truck to Drag Away ATMs
Dramatic new video Wednesday shows a pair of thieves who are stealing ATMs. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire. On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., two men in a white pickup truck were seen using tie down straps...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Man Repeatedly Rams Dump Truck Into Homes and Cars in Westmont
Three cars and at least two homes were damaged Sunday when a man in a dump truck went on a rampage in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Video from the scene near 107th Street and Normandie Avenue showed the man repeatedly ram the dump truck into the home of a woman who neighbors described as his estranged wife. Neighbors who watched in disbelief told NBCLA the man was upset over the couple's divorce.
NBC Los Angeles
Welding at Hollywood Apartment Caused Carbon Release, Authorities Say
The welding in a unit at a five-story Hollywood apartment building appears to be the source of the triggering of multiple carbon monoxide alarms that forced the evacuation of at least three units Thursday night. “All of the affected units have been fully ventilated and all readings have returned to...
NBC Los Angeles
IE Dog Rescued After Being Swept Away by Fast-Moving Water in Flood Basin
He may have been a little dirty and a little wet, but an Inland Empire dog made it home safe after being carried away more than a mile by fast-moving water and getting stuck in a storm drain. Seamus’ ordeal happened when he got away from owner Emily Brill during...
NBC Los Angeles
124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will participate in the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28. Join NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo at the parade. The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. in...
NBC Los Angeles
City Council Says Proposed South LA Hotel Should Be Used for Affordable Housing
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be located on...
