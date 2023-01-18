ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings

A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.
Woman on Bicycle Turns up Handgun, Drugs, $10k in Cash During Arrest

An arrest of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle in Culver City Thursday resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash. The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the...
Suspect in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover Arrested in New Mexico

A 28-year-old man in New Mexico was arrested in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, police said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, of Orange County, was arrested Jan. 12, according to jail records. Police said at a Tuesday news conference with the victim's family members that Chapple-Young was considered a fugitive who left Southern California following the fatal crash and was arrested near Albuquerque.
Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area

A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger in...
Watch: Thieves Use Pickup Truck to Drag Away ATMs

Dramatic new video Wednesday shows a pair of thieves who are stealing ATMs. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire. On Sunday around 10:45 p.m., two men in a white pickup truck were seen using tie down straps...
Watch: Man Repeatedly Rams Dump Truck Into Homes and Cars in Westmont

Three cars and at least two homes were damaged Sunday when a man in a dump truck went on a rampage in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Video from the scene near 107th Street and Normandie Avenue showed the man repeatedly ram the dump truck into the home of a woman who neighbors described as his estranged wife. Neighbors who watched in disbelief told NBCLA the man was upset over the couple's divorce.
Welding at Hollywood Apartment Caused Carbon Release, Authorities Say

The welding in a unit at a five-story Hollywood apartment building appears to be the source of the triggering of multiple carbon monoxide alarms that forced the evacuation of at least three units Thursday night. “All of the affected units have been fully ventilated and all readings have returned to...
124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will participate in the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28. Join NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo at the parade. The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. in...
