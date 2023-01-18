Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

The Oregon boys swimming team won six events to finish second in the Lightning Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, at Appleton High School. “This meet is always a highlight of the season, with the guys getting to travel a bit outside our area and seeing some different teams from around the state,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “The energy was high and electric. It’s so much fun to watch the team come together and motivate each other and see the results of their hard work.”

