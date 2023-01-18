Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
BOYS
LAKE CITY
Saint Anthony 48, Tenor/Veritas 43
Salam 80, St. Augustine 57
University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33
Milwaukee Early View at Faith Christian (ccd.)
METRO CLASSIC
Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Memorial 41
St. Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 41
The Prairie School 78, Kenosha St. Joseph 66
MIDWEST CLASSIC
Heritage Christian 79, Living Word Lutheran 59
MILWAUKEE CITY
Bradley Tech 66, North 60
Carmen Northwest 101, Washington 68
King 80, Riverside 48
MILWAUKEE CITY - Blue
Marshall 81, Juneau 71
Reagan 59, Languages 45
Vincent 89, Golda Meir 79
MILWAUKEE CITY - Red
Audubon Tech 82, Arts 50
Pulaski 75, Bay View 65
ROCK VALLEY
Beliot Turner 91, Whitewater 27
McFarland 81, East Troy 32
WOODLAND - West
Pewaukee 87, Greendale 42
NON-CONFERENCE
Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65
Brookfield East 82, West Allis Central 62
Burlington 53, Fort Atkinson 42
Catholic Memorial 63, Nicolet 49
Faith Christian 69, Chesterton 47
Fond du Lac 58, Wauwatosa West 50
Kenosha Indian Trail 75, Wilmot 73
Kewaskum 75, Lomira 57
Milwaukee Lutheran 72, Kenosha Bradford 63
Monona Grove 69, Badger 58
New Berlin Eisenhower 83, Delavan-Darien 41
Oostburg 64, Reedsville 53
Ozaukee 69, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 51
Racine Case 64, Oregon 62
University School 77, Cristo Rey 36
Waukesha West 61, Cudahy 54
West Allis Hale 61, Campbellsport 56
West Bend West 74, Mayville 64
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
STATE SCORES
Almond-Bancroft 57, Wild Rose 25
Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45
Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41
Argyle 70, Juda 21
Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53
Barneveld 60, Black Hawk 42
Barron 56, Ashland 44
Belleville 88, Cambridge 59
Big Foot 69, Clinton 54
Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33
Boyceville 75, Glenwood City 49
Cameron 84, Spooner 38
Cedar Grove-Belgium 45, Hilbert 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 32
Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 88, Thorp 53
Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Independence 57
Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Columbus Catholic 68, Gilman 26
Crivitz 70, Wausaukee 35
Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56
D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53
Darlington 48, Fennimore 43
Deerfield 74, Fall River 63
Durand 54, Mondovi 50
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Blair-Taylor 40
Eau Claire Memorial 84, La Crosse Central 74
Edgerton 94, Evansville 84
Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44
Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50
Frederic 60, Webster 56
Freedom 44, Clintonville 43
Gibraltar 67, Sturgeon Bay 58
Gillett 64, Suring 32
Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40
Green Bay Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 55
Green Bay Southwest 60, Green Bay Preble 52
Highland 68, Cassville 35
Hillsboro 73, La Farge 42
Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62
Howards Grove 51, Sheboygan Lutheran 49 (OT)
Hurley 90, South Shore 47
Jefferson 70, Brodhead 60
Johnson Creek 53, Rio 50
Kaukauna 70, Kimberly 46
Kiel 80, Winnebago Lutheran 64
Kohler 81, Mishicot 48
La Crosse Aquinas 69, Westby 47
La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58
Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63
Lake Mills 75, Poynette 66
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Lodi 42
Loyal 64, Greenwood 27
Madison La Follette 86, Verona Area 74
Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 60
Manawa 51, Iola-Scandinavia 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Sheboygan South 50 (OT)
Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Random Lake 55
Marathon 67, Mosinee 60
Marion 64, Bowler 63
Markesan 83, Ripon 70
Marshall 41, Wisconsin Heights 38
Mauston 41, Reedsburg Area 38
Melrose-Mindoro 47, Lincoln 44
Menomonie 62, Sparta 55
Middleton 61, Janesville Craig 48
Mineral Point 73, Boscobel 43
Montello 61, Madison Country Day 60
Monticello 55, Albany 43
Mount Horeb 60, Dodgeville 52
Neenah St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 52
Neillsville 85, Spencer 45
New Glarus 54, Waterloo 37
New Richmond 64, Superior 52
Niagara 61, Lena 50
Northland Lutheran 74, Gresham Community 46
Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 48
Osseo-Fairchild 49, Eau Claire Regis 47 (OT)
Owen-Withee 72, Colby 48
Peshtigo 72, Oconto 61
Pittsville 61, Rosholt 21
Plymouth 81, Manitowoc Roncalli 42
Potosi 73, Benton 55
Pulaski 69, Luxemburg-Casco 59
River Ridge 71, Belmont 35
River Valley 52, Viroqua 51
Saint Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64
Seymour 63, Green Bay West 28
Sheboygan North 77, Bay Port 71
Shell Lake 67, Siren 47
Shiocton 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49
Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 37
Somerset 66, Amery 60
Southern Door 63, Kewaunee 59
Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39
St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36
Stevens Point 46, DeForest 31
Turtle Lake 59, Northwood 49
Unity 64, Luck 30
Washburn 65, Drummond 61
Wausau East 73, Antigo 48
Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60
West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56
Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Amherst 64
Winneconne 65, Menasha 54
Wisconsin Dells 86, Baraboo 74
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Rhinelander 40
GIRLS
LAKE CITY
Salam 50, St. Augustine 47
Milwaukee Early View at Faith Christian (ccd.)
Eastbrook Academy at University Lake/Trinity (ccd.)
METRO CLASSIC
Martin Luther 56, Racine Lutheran 31
Racine St. Catherine’s 75, Catholic Central 30
St. Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 43
The Prairie School 73, Kenosha St. Joseph 27
MIDWEST CLASSIC
Lake Country Lutheran 74, St. Francis 34
University School 80, Kenosha Christian Life 49
MILWAUKEE CITY - Blue
South 70, Madison 50
MILWAUKEE CITY - Gold
Golda Meir 63, Washington Co-op 44
NON-CONFERENCE
Catholic Memorial 79, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40
Faith Chrsitian 39, Chesterton 35
Franklin 59, South Milwaukee 16
Germantown 90, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Greenfield 54, Elkhorn 28
Homestead 63, Divine Savior Holy Angels 42
Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Reagan 39
Kenosha Tremper 69, Burlington 52
Oak Creek 47, Sussex Hamilton 37
Union Grove 76, New Berlin West 64
Watertown Luther Prep 69, Heritage Christian 45
Wauwatosa West 76, Waukesha North 44
West Allis Hale 52, Waukesha South 37
Milwaukee Lutheran at Wauwatosa East (ccd.)
STATE SCORES
Appleton East 52, Appleton North 44
Appleton Xavier 48, Seymour 22
Arcadia 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46
Ashland 39, Medford Area 34
Athens 60, Abbotsford 42
Auburndale 50, Stratford 34
Bangor 49, Wonewoc-Center 30
Baraboo 64, Monroe 39
Beaver Dam 64, Stoughton 41
Brillion 64, Reedsville 49
Brookwood 59, New Lisbon 33
Caledonia (Minn.) 53, Onalaska 44
Cashton 55, Necedah 31
Central Wisconsin Christian 50, Cambria-Friesland 41
Clayton 74, Birchwood 30
Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 54
DeForest 51, Milton 37
Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65
Florence 67, Elcho 20
Fond du Lac 66, D.C. Everest 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Waupaca 33
Frederic 45, Webster 23
Freedom 65, Clintonville 28
Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27
Green Bay Notre Dame 83, Ashwaubenon 28
Green Bay Southwest 55, Green Bay Preble 43
Gresham Community 55, Menominee Indian 44
Hudson 59, Prescott 39
Hustisford 55, Waterloo 50
Iola-Scandinavia 70, Port Edwards 22
Kickapoo 73, De Soto 8
La Crosse Aquinas 75, La Crosse Central 47
Laconia 74, Lomira 27
Laona-Wabeno 41, Three Lakes 24
Marathon 49, Edgar 47
Marinette 47, Luxemburg-Casco 40
Menasha 62, Shawano 31
Mineral Point 66, Belleville 46
Mishicot 60, New Holstein 31
Monona Grove 47, Waunakee 46
Neenah 62, Marshfield 54
Neenah St. Mary Catholic 69, Oshkosh Lourdes 57
New Auburn 49, Winter 46
North Fond du Lac 56, Mayville 37
Oconto 59, Valders 51
Oconto Falls 28, Little Chute 27
Omro 58, Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 34
Oregon 62, Portage 11
Phillips 82, Prentice 49
Platteville 61, Wisconsin Dells 52
Plum City 46, Independence 31
Prairie Farm 87, Lake Holcombe 24
River Falls 55, Osceola 51
River Ridge 46, Boscobel 35
Royall 63, Hillsboro 53
Sauk Prairie 50, Edgewood 38
Seneca 39, Weston 27
Sheboygan North 59, Bay Port 47
Sheboygan South 57, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shiocton 57, Stevens Point Pacelli 46
Shullsburg 56, Iowa-Grant 50
Siren 69, Shell Lake 46
Stevens Point 67, Chippewa Falls 46
Superior 79, Rice Lake 56
Turtle Lake 40, Northwood 35
Unity 50, Luck 22
Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24
Waunakee 67, Monroe 14
Waupun 51, Randolph 49
Wausau West 51, Eau Claire Memorial 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 32
West De Pere 80, Green Bay East 29
Westby 35, Luther 31
Westfield Area 62, Tomah 41
Winnebago Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 27
Wisconsin Heights 42, Parkview 39
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 75, Wausau Newman Catholic 38
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Rhinelander 54
Wrightstown 65, Denmark 54
