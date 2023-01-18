MADISON – Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and his players left the Kohl Center on Tuesday night buoyed by a three-point victory over Penn State but unsure of when they would play next.

UW is scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwestern.

However, Northwestern’s game Wednesday at Iowa was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program.

Wisconsin officials are uncertain whether Northwestern will be able to host the Badgers on Saturday or perhaps Sunday.

“We don’t think it’s going to happen,” Gard said after the victory over Penn State. “I learned a little bit about it this morning.”

If Northwestern cannot host UW this weekend, the Badgers will be off. A UW official shared Wednesday that the team will not try to host a non-conference game Saturday or Sunday.

UW (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) is scheduled to face Maryland (11-6, 2-4) on Wednesday in College Park. The Terrapins host Michigan on Thursday.

If UW and Northwestern have to reschedule their game for later in the season, the Badgers could face a difficult stretch in which they play several games in a short span of time.

However, UW could also use time off this weekend.

Senior Tyler Wahl returned against Penn State after missing three games because of an ankle injury and although he contributed 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes, he wasn't as sharp as he was before the injury.

Guard Max Klesmit left the game after taking a elbow to the face in the first half and did not return. He required medical attention and his status for a game to be played this weekend is unknown.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: With COVID-19 hitting Northwestern men's basketball, Wisconsin's game there Saturday is in limbo