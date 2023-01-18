ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program

VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
VISTA, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools. The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023. Additions include, among other things,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Oceanside works to stop sand erosion

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is taking steps to decelerate coastal erosion with an innovative Coastal Zone Management Program. Oceanside has an 80-year history of beach erosion resulting in large part from the construction of the Camp Pendleton Boat Basin in 1942 and the Small Craft Harbor in 1963, collectively referred to as the Harbor Complex. The Harbor Complex traps sand to the north which limits sediment inputs into the Oceanside Littoral Cell and deprives Oceanside beaches of sand from up-coast, natural sources.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

Churro Dogs and Other Fried Delights Landing in Oceanside

Freshly-fried churros in a variety of styles and flavors will be the star at Jerry’s Street Churros, a dessert and snack shop getting its start in downtown Oceanside on Thursday, January 26. Owners Tom Ta and Jeremiah Hayden, who hope to open more stores down the line, have incorporated treats tasted through their extensive travels into Jerry’s menu.
OCEANSIDE, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside

A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Paint and Sip at Inzane Brewing Co.

Join the CSUSM Alumni Association at a fun paint and sip night at Inzane Brewing Co. in Vista. The instructor is CSUSM alumna Sarah Spinks (’04). Registration includes one drink ticket and snacks. Sign up today as registration is limited!. Cost: $15 for CSUSM Alumni Association members, $20 for...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon launches emergency response alternative program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon launched a medical response program in attempt to ease strain on the city’s emergency response teams. The program is meant to provide different levels of care depending on the emergency. This program was made into an added service when...
EL CAJON, CA
daytrippen.com

Temecula Wine Tasting Ponte Family Estate Winery

Situated among 350 acres of Temecula Valley vineyards, the Ponte Family Estate Winery offers guests a charming and comfortably sophisticated atmosphere to relax in and enjoy the wine country. There is a sizeable beamed barn tasting room, an award-winning restaurant, ample parking, and other amenities designed to enhance the quality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy