Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
Transgender woman ‘crushed’ by international backlash after using YMCA shower
A transgender woman says she was shocked to learn she had become the center of international attention after using the women’s shower at the YMCA.
Earn gift cards for ‘staying, playing and dining local’ with O’side O’centives
Planning a staycation, adventure or have a dinner scheduled with friends or family in Oceanside this winter? If so, you can now get rewarded for staying local.
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
pacificsandiego.com
Longtime local chef Gaby Lopez opens dream restaurant, Casa Gabriela, in La Mesa
Lopez partnered with Cohn Restaurant Group to replace the former bo-BEAU space in La Mesa with an elevated Mexican restaurant. Since she learned how to make tortillas and rice in her grandmother’s Tijuana kitchen at 8 years old, Gaby Lopez has been cooking with a passion. Now in her...
Santee YMCA Closing Early, Fearing Rally Clashes Over Teen’s Report, Trans Rights
Santee’s YMCA branch says it will close early on Wednesday to protect staff and members ahead of dueling protests sparked by a 17-year-old girl’s account of seeing a naked “adult male” in its women’s locker room. Possible clashes were hinted Tuesday morning by Mike Forzano,...
Santee YMCA to Close Early ahead of Dueling Protests
The protests were sparked after a complaint by a teenager
San Diego Channel
San Diego Community College District expands eligibility for free tuition
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More students than ever are now eligible for free community college education. The San Diego Promise grant has expanded to include people who want to continue their education after some time away from school. Five years ago, Julia Kogan started a new chapter in her...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
Protest erupts at Santee YMCA over locker room controversy
Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday to denounce the YMCA after a 17-year-old girl complained of seeing a transwoman showering in the women’s locker room inside the athletic club.
Napatini Bistro and Wine Bar Celebrates Grand Opening in Carlsbad
Sample a Variety of California Wines on Tap at Interactive New Bar
KPBS
Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools. The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023. Additions include, among other things,...
Coast News
Oceanside works to stop sand erosion
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is taking steps to decelerate coastal erosion with an innovative Coastal Zone Management Program. Oceanside has an 80-year history of beach erosion resulting in large part from the construction of the Camp Pendleton Boat Basin in 1942 and the Small Craft Harbor in 1963, collectively referred to as the Harbor Complex. The Harbor Complex traps sand to the north which limits sediment inputs into the Oceanside Littoral Cell and deprives Oceanside beaches of sand from up-coast, natural sources.
Eater
Churro Dogs and Other Fried Delights Landing in Oceanside
Freshly-fried churros in a variety of styles and flavors will be the star at Jerry’s Street Churros, a dessert and snack shop getting its start in downtown Oceanside on Thursday, January 26. Owners Tom Ta and Jeremiah Hayden, who hope to open more stores down the line, have incorporated treats tasted through their extensive travels into Jerry’s menu.
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
Mama’s Bakery In North Park to Relocate This Spring
Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery Setting Up New Digs Just Steps from Original Location
Cleanup effort underway at Chula Vista Golf Course
Parts of the Chula Vista Golf Course looked more like a river Tuesday after a storm wreaked havoc on the site, which is now closed until at least Thursday.
countynewscenter.com
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
northcountydailystar.com
Paint and Sip at Inzane Brewing Co.
Join the CSUSM Alumni Association at a fun paint and sip night at Inzane Brewing Co. in Vista. The instructor is CSUSM alumna Sarah Spinks (’04). Registration includes one drink ticket and snacks. Sign up today as registration is limited!. Cost: $15 for CSUSM Alumni Association members, $20 for...
kusi.com
El Cajon launches emergency response alternative program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon launched a medical response program in attempt to ease strain on the city’s emergency response teams. The program is meant to provide different levels of care depending on the emergency. This program was made into an added service when...
daytrippen.com
Temecula Wine Tasting Ponte Family Estate Winery
Situated among 350 acres of Temecula Valley vineyards, the Ponte Family Estate Winery offers guests a charming and comfortably sophisticated atmosphere to relax in and enjoy the wine country. There is a sizeable beamed barn tasting room, an award-winning restaurant, ample parking, and other amenities designed to enhance the quality...
