Firm projects student enrollment increases for Hopewell Valley Regional School District in next 10 years

Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage
MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
Mercer County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
TRENTON, NJ – A very lucky Powerball ticket won the $ 50,000 second-tier prize in Mercer County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in the January 14th drawing. The Powerball ticket was purchased at the University Travel Plaza on Route 1 in Princeton. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 14th drawing were: 24, 26, 39, 47, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 2X. The post Mercer County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says
Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
A 100th Birthday Parade at Chelsea Senior Living for Longtime Somerset County Resident
WARREN, NJ – Clara Stairs is truly getting the birthday celebration of a century. She’ll be celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday, January 17th and Saturday, January 21st at The Chelsea at Warren (“Chelsea”), a leading senior living community in Somerset County. On Tuesday, her actual birthday, the community will hold festivities including a party with cake and musical entertainment. They will also be honoring her during their weekly Bingo game at 2:15 p.m. Stairs’s family and friends will be on hand on Saturday in a drive-by parade around The Chelsea at Warren campus including a police escort. Prior to the parade, Deputy...
New Jersey Globe
Vote machine tabulation error shifts one local race in Monmouth after irregularities discovered
A possible malfunction of the vote tabulation system in Monmouth County led to the double counting of votes in six voting districts in four municipalities and appears to change the outcome of a school board race in Ocean Township. Election Systems and Software (ES&S), Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, has...
Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Raritan Police Seeking Three Adults Who Didn't Pay Bill at Char Steakhouse
RARITAN, NJ - The Raritan Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help to find three adults who did not pay their bill after dining at Char Steakhouse on Route 202. According to a Facebook post from borough police, three adults failed to pay their bill after dining at the restaurant recently. Witnesses said the three adults spoke with Irish accents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benjamin Griffin at 908-725-6700, ext. 18. Tips can be provided anonymously.
morristowngreen.com
Chilton joins Morristown Medical Center, Overlook on national ‘best hospitals’ list
Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow. as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals. Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center today was named for the...
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
thevalleyledger.com
Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!
Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast. To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials. Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water expands external affairs scope
Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of communications and external affairs to senior director of communications and external affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of external affairs to senior manager of government and external affairs. In these...
