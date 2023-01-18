ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Firm projects student enrollment increases for Hopewell Valley Regional School District in next 10 years

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Mercer County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K

TRENTON, NJ – A very lucky Powerball ticket won the $ 50,000 second-tier prize in Mercer County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in the January 14th drawing. The Powerball ticket was purchased at the University Travel Plaza on Route 1 in Princeton. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 14th drawing were: 24, 26, 39, 47, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 2X.  The post Mercer County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

A 100th Birthday Parade at Chelsea Senior Living for Longtime Somerset County Resident

WARREN, NJ – Clara Stairs is truly getting the birthday celebration of a century. She’ll be celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday, January 17th and Saturday, January 21st at The Chelsea at Warren (“Chelsea”), a leading senior living community in Somerset County. On Tuesday, her actual birthday, the community will hold festivities including a party with cake and musical entertainment. They will also be honoring her during their weekly Bingo game at 2:15 p.m. Stairs’s family and friends will be on hand on Saturday in a drive-by parade around The Chelsea at Warren campus including a police escort. Prior to the parade, Deputy...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Raritan Police Seeking Three Adults Who Didn't Pay Bill at Char Steakhouse

RARITAN, NJ - The Raritan Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help to find three adults who did not pay their bill after dining at Char Steakhouse on Route 202. According to a Facebook post from borough police, three adults failed to pay their bill after dining at the restaurant recently. Witnesses said the three adults spoke with Irish accents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benjamin Griffin at 908-725-6700, ext. 18. Tips can be provided anonymously.
RARITAN, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Annabel’s Italian Restaurant Opens in Phillipsburg!

Join the Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20th from 12-1pm to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Annabel’s Italian Restaurant (located at 224 Stockton Street Phillipsburg NJ 08865) This new business has opened in the former Marianna’s Restaurant space. “The Phillipsburg Chamber, a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast.  To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials.  Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey American Water expands external affairs scope

Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of communications and external affairs to senior director of communications and external affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of external affairs to senior manager of government and external affairs. In these...
CAMDEN, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy