Chicago, IL

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lily Shambrook’s family hopes lawsuit against city will help keep others safe on bikes

The loss of a small child is the worst thing a parent can endure, and when the death is due to a preventable act of traffic violence, that must make the grieving process especially difficult. So it’s commendable that the parents of Lily Shambrook, 3, who died in a bicycle crash in Uptown last June, are committed to making sure their daughter’s legacy is to help create safer conditions for other people on bikes.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 19

Chicagoland congressional delegation helped win $204.1M in grants for Metra projects, “shattering record”. Council approves rehab of Van Buren Metra station, but “Paris Metro” entrance will be removed (Block Club) Metra expects to begin testing its new, already obsolete SD70MACH diesel locomotives this spring (Railfan) Pace releases...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

It shouldn’t take high-profile traffic deaths to make IDOT stop blocking safety infrastructure

One of the biggest barriers to safer streets in Chicago is the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has routinely prevented the Chicago Department of Transportation from making pedestrian and bike safety upgrades on state-jurisdiction streets within the city, out of concerns that they would inconvenience drivers. Tragically, it sometimes takes a high-profile traffic death to make IDOT drop its obstruction of livable street designs.
CHICAGO, IL

