Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Related
humboldtsports.com
BIG 5 ROUNDUP — Panthers top the Warriors in key Big 5 showdown
The McKinleyville Panthers pulled away late in Thursday’s home game against the Del Norte Warriors and held on for a 63-52 win. Three late 3-pointers, including two from Gabby Watson, broke open a tight game and helped secure a key win for the Panthers, who move into a tie with the Warriors for second place in the Big 5.
humboldtsports.com
Sluggish Wildcats top Laytonville, get set for St. Bernard’s
It wasn’t their best performance of the season, but the Ferndale Wildcats managed to get a win over Laytonville in boys basketball on Wednesday by the score of 62-45. With the win, the Cats are now 12-6 on the season. “We didn’t play our game and we didn’t have...
humboldtsports.com
Longtime local official honored in surprise ceremony
By Ray Hamill — Longtime basketball official Alan Mendes was honored this week for his 40 years of service to the local sports community, and he had no idea it was coming. “I was totally surprised,” said Mendes, who admitted he was a little teary eyed when his fellow Six Rivers Basketball Officials presented him with a plaque to commemorate the milestone achievement and introduced him to the crowd before the Eureka boys hosted South Fork on Monday night.
humboldtsports.com
H-DNL teams ranked among the best in the state in their divisions
By Ray Hamill — Several H-DNL teams are riding high in the North Coast Section rankings this week, including a few that feature among the top teams in the entire state within their divisions. No one more so than the Ferndale girls, who are the No. 1 Division-6 team...
kymkemp.com
Kayaking Right Down the Avenue of the Giants
When life gives you lemons…? or in this case when Humboldt County gives you flooded roads, go kayaking the Avenue of the Giants from Holmes Flat Rd to Barkdull Rd…
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Finally Opens
Opening day was delayed and delayed again thanks to low meat weights and elevated domoic acid levels followed by price negotiations and the recent winter storms, but commercial crabbers finally got their pots in the waters off Humboldt County’s coast this morning as the commercial Dungeness crab season finally began.
kymkemp.com
GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers
Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle; Southbound Broadway Blocked
At about 7:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Broadway in Eureka. The pedestrian is breathing but has a head injury, according to first reports over the scanner. Emergency personnel have closed both southbound lanes of Broadway as the injured person is being assisted. Please...
kymkemp.com
A Bicyclist Received Serious Injuries After a Vehicle Struck Them Near Fortuna
About 11:16 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting that she had struck a bicyclist on Hwy 101 near Fortuna. But she said she could not locate the person after she struck them. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the person who reportedly has major injuries according to the scanner.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
Father of Seven, Former Firefighter, Foster Parent Passes Away Unexpectedly
Milo Falor recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43, leaving behind a wife and seven children. His wife, Carrie Falor, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Milo’s medical bills and get the family back on their feet. She explained there, “Milo was my soul mate,...
North Coast Journal
'Everybody Works Together'
The link between teaching young Native people to process and cook acorns and addressing substance abuse in their communities might not be readily apparent, but the folks at Cal Poly Humboldt's Rou Dalagurr Indigenous Food Sovereignty Lab know it's there. Now the lab, born from a class project and community fundraising, is central to the Indigenous Futures Program and Traditional Ecological Knowledges Institute's $1 million grant from the Elevate Youth California: Youth Substance Use Disorder Prevention Program.
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
Comments / 0