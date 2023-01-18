Read full article on original website
Cooler, but drier, couple of days ahead
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The wind will still be a bit breezy at times today, but the rain is leaving town, at least until the end of the weekend. We will start out the day in the 30s in most areas. The cold front moved through last night and while it didn’t have a lot of moisture with it, it definitely brought the cold air. Clouds will slowly decrease today and I think we will turn partly cloudy by tonight. Highs will only get up to around 40 and drop into the upper 20s overnight.
wymt.com
Showers return as strong front moves in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a strong front work into the region later tonight and into tomorrow. That means a return of showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible as we head through late week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We continue to watch this strong front work...
wymt.com
Whitesburg distillery expanding nearly 6 months after historic floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg staple, Kentucky Mist Distillery, is expanding into a new building. Back in July, the business had roughly three feet of water in it during the flood. “When I first woke up that morning, I didn’t think it was anything major, until I made my...
wymt.com
Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***7:20 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed the road was reopened Thursday evening. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash. First responders are on the scene. No timeline was...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
2 dead in crash in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police. The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US […]
wymt.com
KYTC officials recognize employee who saved man during July floods
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After flooding rocked the region in late July of 2022, the first folks to get on the drenched, damaged roads were crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) trying to repair and clear them. “We had a lot of stories coming out right after the flooding...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 17, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is heating up with district play across the mountains. Knox Central 74, Lynn Camp 69 (overtime) Magoffin County 50, Wolfe County 48 (double overtime) Martin County 67, Paintsville 42. McCreary Central 74, Barbourville 40. Owsley County 50, Letcher County Central 43.
wymt.com
Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound portion of Interstate 75 at mile marker #46 is closed due to a crash. The East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue units say those driving through in the vicinity...
wymt.com
Two dead following Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
wymt.com
Beta Club from Flood damaged Ky. school gets help to attend convention
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Beta Club Convention is this week in Lexington, and hundreds of students from across the Commonwealth are in town. Thanks to a group of students from across the state, students from a flood-damaged school are learning the other side of giving back. Last summer’s...
wymt.com
UPike announces Kris Kern as new head volleyball coach
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The UPike volleyball team will have a new leader this coming season. Kris Kern was announced as the sixth head volleyball coach in program history. “The program is hungry for success and I love that,” said Coach Kern. “Kelly [Wells] said in the introduction that’s my DNA, I love building programs.”
wymt.com
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
wymt.com
Appalachian School of Luthiery featured on CBS Mornings
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian School of Luthiery in Hindman was featured on CBS Mornings. CBS News reporter Mark Strassman visited the school. His reporting covers how Hindman was hit hard by the opioid epidemic, but shows how the Appalachian School of Luthiery is working to combat that through music.
WLKY.com
Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 4 and returned 16 felony indictments and three felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Kentucky police seeking missing Pikeville woman
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– A missing woman, identified as Chasity Nicole Sowards, was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area on Jan. 7 according to the Pikeville Police Department. Sowards was last seen leaving with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, distressed light blue […]
wymt.com
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
wymt.com
Missing Pike County woman reported safe
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE:. A woman last seen earlier this month in Pikeville has been reported safe. Tony Conn with the Pikeville Police Department originally reported that Chasity Sowards saw news reports of herself being reported missing and called police. However, he said later that she did not make contact on her own and “had to be tracked down.“
