HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The wind will still be a bit breezy at times today, but the rain is leaving town, at least until the end of the weekend. We will start out the day in the 30s in most areas. The cold front moved through last night and while it didn’t have a lot of moisture with it, it definitely brought the cold air. Clouds will slowly decrease today and I think we will turn partly cloudy by tonight. Highs will only get up to around 40 and drop into the upper 20s overnight.

HAZARD, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO