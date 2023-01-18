Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Yardbarker
ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions
We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Have Interest In OG Anunoby And Gary Trent Jr.
The Pelicans are targeting some two-way players.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Controversial Comment
Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made headlines because he said Rihanna "ain't Beyonce." This was his reaction to Rihanna being named the halftime performer for this year's Super Bowl. Smith made this comment about Rihanna while on The Sherri Show this Wednesday. ...
Rate the Trade: Fred VanVleet Traded From Raptors to Clippers
One analyst has the Clippers getting a new point guard.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
WLTX.com
How is LaMelo Ball perceived by the rest of the NBA? | Locked On Hornets
ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst joins the show to discuss Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball and his perception around the NBA. That and more on Locked On Hornets.
YouTuber Tristan Jass' Under-the-Leg Basketball Toss Goes Viral—'Bro What?'
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons have arrived in Paris as the NBA returns to Europe, but they will have to do a lot to upstage Tristan Jass' efforts.
Karl-Anthony Towns Out, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards Questionable vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards on Thursday vs. the Toronto Raptors
Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Reveals His Final Status vs. Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving revealed his status for Thursday night's game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
NBA Dunks on Knicks, Barrett Slam in Monday's Last Two-Minute Report
Thanks to Trent Tucker, New York Knicks fans come to expect miracles on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NBA, however, backed the denial of a new on-court wonder in one of its latest Last Two Minute Reports. An L2M report concerning the Knicks' Monday late afternoon showdown against the...
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
