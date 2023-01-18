ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?

By KCAL-News Staff
 2 days ago

While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities.

After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023.

The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was a 1% drop.

Anthony Lopez, a realtor with RE/MAX Vision, says that the drop comes from a combination in more homes on the market and more units for rent than there are prospective renters.

"It's about proactive landlords that are recognizing the loss that they're having by keeping the property vacant," he said. "A lot of them have a lot of equity right now and they refinanced while the rates were low. So, would you rather take $200 less in the mortgage and have your property vacant, or be paying your mortgage?"

On top of all of this, there are a number of additional factors pushing people to consolidate households.

"Pandemic, inflation, cost of living," Lopez said. "I remember last year I was helping a client with a lease and there were at least 30 applicants. Now, you got some that aren't getting any applications."

While the price drops won't apply to current renters already locked into a lease, Lopez says new renters can try and find better deals by asking landlords — but in the long run it will depend on their level of desperation in filling their property.

It's unclear how long the downward trend will continue, but many hope it continues until prices fall to a more affordable price range, especially with the end to the eviction moratorium looming.

Pman
1d ago

a 2 bed room 1and a half bathroom and parking in East longbeach is 3400 a month....didn't the media report people are leaving California so there should be plenty of apartments for rent...something doesn't sound right

Claudia Roberts
1d ago

Are you kidding me. Rents are not dropping in Oceanside. $2000.00 for a studio, $2800. for a 1 bedroom $3000. and up for a 2 bedroom 1 bath. I have lived in Oceanside for 30 years and I am being pushed out of Oceanside, so whomever wrote this story, please provide where you got your information. Show me 1 reasonable rental, I will take it, don't need much, just want to be safe. I can promise you this. Nothing in Oceanside is reasonable and I have excellant refrences.

Miguel J Burnstein
1d ago

Here is the real reason, people are now living in their BMWs that they bought because they didn’t have to pay rent now they can’t afford to pay both, number two is people are leaving California and demand is going down which is good news for regular families that work and pay rent 😎(DISCLAIMER) I don’t have a degree in economics and this isn’t a collaboration with someone who does it is solely my opinion 😂

Los Angeles, CA
