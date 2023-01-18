Read full article on original website
Eight People Arrested For Ephrata Robbery That Sent Someone To The Hospital
Eight people have been charged in connection to a home robbery that sent one person to the hospital. The home robbery and assault in the 1100 block of Steinments Road in Ephrata Township on Dec. 22, 2022, at 8:33 p.m., according to the police release on Thursday, January 19. A...
Alleged grand theft auto suspect hit with more pursuit related charges
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville faces his fifth offense of initiating a pursuit with law enforcement. The latest crimi
Parolee wanted in Coinstar scam accused of dealing cocaine in Easton
A man on parole wanted in a Coinstar scam was arrested for dealing cocaine in Easton, city police said Thursday. Phillip Archer, 44, was arrested following a raid Thursday morning at his apartment on North Seventh Street, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The arrest was part of a months-long investigation...
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
McCreary in court for alleged assault charges
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former area home builder accused of taking money and not finishing the work was in court on Thursday. McCreary is also accused of attacking a customer, I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News Photographer, L. Baccera. Eyewitness News was live outside of the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, where […]
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
Three charged for burglary
Middleburg, Pa. — Three people were arrested for a burglary last month in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 14 to a property on E. Market Road in Franklin Township for a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers arrested Andrew Coleman, 39, and Ruth Gilmore, 28, both of Millersburg, as well as Christopher Lindner, 33, of Herndon. The three individuals...
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Police: North Bower man charged for trespassing at multiple east end locations
SHENANDOAH – A North Bower Street man is in Schuylkill County Prison, accused of defiant trespass at multiple locations on the east end. Joseph A. Velousky, 36, of 116 North Bower, is facing four counts of felony criminal trespass, seven counts of misdemeanor defiant trespass, and two counts of simple trespass for a host of incidents in the past three months.
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
Attacker leaves battered woman on the side of Route 33, troopers say
A Northampton County man in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman last November and left the battered victim on the side of Route 33. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Monroe County man sentenced in drug-related death
EFFORT, Pa. - A Monroe County man who admitted to distributing drugs that resulted in a man's death has learned his sentence. Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The DOJ...
WBPD searching for man on child solicitation offenses
WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant was issued for James Blair, 42, of Mayfield, charging him with soliciting a minor for sex. C
Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
Ashley man benefits from concurrent sentences for separate offenses
WILKES-BARRE — Despite the separate criminal offenses happening two years apart, an Ashley man benefited by a sentence structured by a Luzerne County judge on Tuesday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, appeared before Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on two counts of theft and a single count of access device fraud related to the theft of two credit cards.
Suspect accused of $2K theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man they suspect tried to steal $2,000 worth of items from a store in the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below tried to steal around $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger outlet in Monroe County. […]
Teen on conference call threatened to shoot up Pa. school, police said
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County teenager has been accused during a conference call rant of threatening three juveniles and to shoot up the suburban Williamsport school they attended. Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was arrested earlier this month but state police did not release that information until Thursday....
