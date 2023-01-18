Effective: 2023-01-20 03:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Zion National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts across high terrain areas. In Zion National Park, 1 to 3 inches expected below 4000 feet elevation and 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet elevation. * WHERE...Zion National Park, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected at times across the area this morning. For those planning outdoor recreation, prepare for cold and snowy conditions.

GARFIELD COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO