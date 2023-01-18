Effective: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Colorado and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is moderate regarding where the northern edge of the heavy snow will be at this time. Therefore the watch will continue.

GOVE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO