Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Gray, Haskell, Morton, Stanton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Gray; Haskell; Morton; Stanton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Stanton, Grant, Haskell, Gray and Morton Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trego WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Trego County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Finney, Hamilton, Hodgeman, Kearny, Lane, Ness, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Ness; Scott WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Graham, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Kit Carson County. In Kansas, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan and Graham Counties. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of two inches per hour may occur Friday night and Saturday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ford, Kiowa, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Ford; Kiowa; Meade; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Seward; Stafford; Stevens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches north. Lower snow amounts near the Oklahoma line. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Kansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibility commonly reduced to one half mile.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Colorado and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is moderate regarding where the northern edge of the heavy snow will be at this time. Therefore the watch will continue.
