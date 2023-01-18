Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
Related
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Giants vs. Eagles in NFL playoffs. Who are you rooting for?
News 12 looks ahead to Saturday’s night huge game and one of football’s biggest rivalries, as the New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines
Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Yardbarker
Eagles vs Giants: Looking back at the iconic playoff history between these NFC East rivals
After 2 weeks of anticipation, the Philadelphia Eagles will retake the field on Saturday night. Their opponent will be the new-look Giants, who under first-year head-coach Brian Daboll, have risen from basement dwellers to a competitive team with a hopeful future. No one expected New York to even make the playoffs, let alone make it to the Divisional round.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Giants list Azeez Ojulari as questionable vs. Eagles
The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. It will be the third matchup this season between the Giants and Eagles with Philly having won the previous two. However, New York will have several players on the field who did not play in either of the first two games.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Philadelphia gets into the Eagles playoff spirit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' road to the Super Bowl starts at Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday night.The Birds are hosting the New York Giants, and fans are getting hyped up for the primetime showdown.All over the city, there's evidence the city is getting in the playoff spirit. The Rocky Balboa statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art was even sporting a Jalen Hurts jersey. On the steps of the art museum, there were cutouts of four Eagles players.There's Devonta Smith, also known as "Skinny Batman," Darius "Big Play" Slay, the "Giant Killer" Boston Scott and our fearless...
Giants expecting a very hostile environment in Philadelphia
Playing the Eagles at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field is no walk in the park. The fans are some of the most passionate in all of sports and the atmosphere is nothing short of ‘no holds barred.’. “Hostile,” said New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll when asked what...
FOX Sports
Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it’s no wonder they’re feeling great about a Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late...
Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry
NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...
Watch: Draymond Green’s adorable postgame moment with Deuce Tatum
Green didn't let the overtime loss keep him down. While Draymond Green’s Warriors came away with the loss at TD Garden following an overtime battle with the Celtics, the Warriors star was keen to show his cheery mood after the game. While Jayson Tatum was busy being interviewed on...
Comments / 0