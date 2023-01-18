ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum. As of Jan 18, 38 S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 13.2% year over year on 7.3% higher revenues with 65.8% beating EPS estimates and 63.2% beating revenue estimates. Our current projection shows that for fourth-quarter 2022, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index as a whole are expected to decline 7.2% year over year on 4% higher revenues.
Investopedia

GE Aviation Gains Could Boost Overall Q4 Performance

General Electric (GE) is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the fourth quarter on Jan. 24, compared with 82 cents for the prior-year period. GE's revenue could climb almost 6% to $21.4 billion. GE's Aviation segment is expected to report revenue growth of almost 24%,...
Traders Magazine

Long-term U.S. AUM to Reach $29.8 Trillion by 2027

ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services and a leading global provider of data, analytics, insights, media, and events solutions to the global financial services industry, announced the release of its State of the Market: Future of Retail Products report covering the 2023-2027 outlook for long-term funds in the U.S.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

