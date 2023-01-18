Read full article on original website
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
KETV.com
Sioux City woman died while calling 911
A Sioux City woman died after being shot while calling 911 for help. Police say 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle was on the phone with dispatchers Sunday when a gunshot could be heard. She was shot in the stomach and died later at a local hospital. Austyn Self, 23, is charged with...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth from Texas to Iowa
A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash
First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.
siouxlandnews.com
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
Sioux City Fire Rescue urges Siouxlanders to check heating vents during winter
Fires might not be on people's minds as they watch the snowy weather, but first responders said there's a variety of safety tips Siouxlanders need to remember.
Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center receives $5,000 grant
The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center (SCAARC) has received a grant from PetSmart in celebration of more than 1,200 adoptions last year.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
KCCI.com
Several coyotes spotted in Iowa town
SALIX, Iowa — The northwestern Iowa town of Salix is warning residents to keep their pets indoors at night. The warning comes as several coyotes have been spotted in the city over the past few days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says coyotes are the most common wild...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
2 finalists for Sioux City Community School District superintendent announced
The Sioux City Community School District has announced the two finalists for the school district's superintendent.
Stray of the Day: Meet Kevin
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Kevin, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, Labrador retriever mix puppy. He was found abandoned at the shelter. The shelter says he’s a handsome guy that’s the perfect age for training. He’ll need an active family and plenty of room to run and play. As […]
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
