ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Sioux City woman died while calling 911

A Sioux City woman died after being shot while calling 911 for help. Police say 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle was on the phone with dispatchers Sunday when a gunshot could be heard. She was shot in the stomach and died later at a local hospital. Austyn Self, 23, is charged with...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Local and Area Snowfall Amounts

The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Several coyotes spotted in Iowa town

SALIX, Iowa — The northwestern Iowa town of Salix is warning residents to keep their pets indoors at night. The warning comes as several coyotes have been spotted in the city over the past few days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says coyotes are the most common wild...
SALIX, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Kevin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Kevin, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, Labrador retriever mix puppy. He was found abandoned at the shelter. The shelter says he’s a handsome guy that’s the perfect age for training. He’ll need an active family and plenty of room to run and play. As […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy