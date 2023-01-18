Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss
The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff & Rafael Nadal also in action on day three
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Emma Raducanu and American teenager Coco Gauff will meet for the first time in an eagerly...
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed
Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
atptour.com
McDonald Upsets Hobbled Nadal At Australian Open
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
tennisuptodate.com
"He's never going to give up, regardless of the situation" - Mackenzie McDonald on his upset victory over an injured Nadal in Melbourne
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic wins but Casper Ruud loses to Jenson Brooksby
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic battled through injury to reach the Australian Open third round on another day when more...
BBC
Rafael Nadal out for six to eight weeks after Australian Open injury
Spain's Rafael Nadal is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a hip injury that hampered him during his exit from the Australian Open. The 22-time Grand Slam champion struggled to move in a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday.
Post Register
Bilbao wins Tour Down Under's 3rd stage, Vine leads overall
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Cyclist Pello Bilbao of Spain has won the challenging third stage of the Tour Down Under race while Jay Vine — who was in third place — has taken a 15-second lead on general classification. Friday's stage which favored climbers over sprinters was...
Comments / 0