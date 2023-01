Work on final portion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon 00:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The final piece of the Mon-Fayette Expressway project is moving ahead.

The Turnpike Commission awarded the first contract for construction.

Now crews can begin working on the section that will connect Rt. 51 to the Parkway East.

Work will be done mostly in the Jefferson Hills area.