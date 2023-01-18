Read full article on original website
Colts Closer to New Head Coach After Impressive Interview?
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting closer to finding their new head coach after an impressive interview with one of the candidates.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Look: Deion Sanders' First 5 Games At Colorado Are Brutal
Here's two facts to whet your college football appetite this Tuesday afternoon. Fact No. 1: A Deion Sanders-coached team hasn't lost a regular season game since September of 2021. Fact No. 2: Colorado will face three top-15 teams over the course of their first five games next season. ...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Patrick Mahomes praises Trevor Lawrence's wife's 'baller move' after win over Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently celebrated their wild comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night with some well-deserved comfort food.
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Bengals owner Mike Brown says he wants QB Joe Burrow to stay in Cincinnati for a long time
The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep quarterback Joe Burrow for the long haul. But whether or not they can afford the former top-overall draft pick is another matter.
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
Broncos ready to sign the check on massive Sean Payton asking price
Sean Payton may return to coaching this offseason. If he does, it’s going to take a hefty offer from whichever team wants him. Whichever team hopes to hire Sean Payton needs to make two deals: One with the New Orleans Saints, and one with Payton. The deal with the...
