HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart’s 1st Photos Holding Hands On Date Night In NYC

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart were spotted holding hands on what looked like a date! The Disney alum, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 34, were photographed outside of the acclaimed Italian spot Torrisi Bar & Restaurant by chef Rich Torrisi on Saturday, Jan. 21. Selena bundled up in a black turtleneck sweater under a black coat, straight leg pants and a chunky loafer, accessorizing with her signature chunky hoop earring and a black leather shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Drew sported jeans with a butterfly motif, white sneakers and a sporty blue jacket with stripes. He also opted to stay warm with a charcoal gray colored hoodie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nftevening.com

NYX Makeup Launches NFTs to Access The First Beauty DAO

This week, NYX Professional Makeup revealed the first beauty DAO in the NFT sector: GORJS. According to the L’Oreal-owned brand, this community will serve as a place where digital creators can thrive. The project’s advisory board features The Sandbox‘s co-founder, a Polygon Labs expert, and more Web3 specialists. Their debut NFT Passes, FKWME, will be available for pre-mint on January 31, so here’s everything you should know about the drop!
nftevening.com

Budsies Release Phygital Plush NFT: Unicorn Steve

The leading personalized plush company Budsies launched their first hybrid NFT: Unicorn Steve! These limited-edition physical toys carry an NFC linking them to their corresponding NFT version. Of course, each unicorn plushie is unique, offering access to an exclusive community. The best part? You don’t even need to create a crypto wallet to get one!
WWD

Mr. Saturday RTW Fall 2023

Mr. Saturday is growing up. The Canadian club kid that joined the calendar in 2021 is still young at three years old, but founder Joey Gollish has found more steady footing by focusing on fewer looks that are true to his creative nature, and adding more tailored pieces. Each season...

