This week, NYX Professional Makeup revealed the first beauty DAO in the NFT sector: GORJS. According to the L’Oreal-owned brand, this community will serve as a place where digital creators can thrive. The project’s advisory board features The Sandbox‘s co-founder, a Polygon Labs expert, and more Web3 specialists. Their debut NFT Passes, FKWME, will be available for pre-mint on January 31, so here’s everything you should know about the drop!

2 DAYS AGO