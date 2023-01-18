Read full article on original website
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?
I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard: Bangor Puts Parking Ban In Place For Monday Evening
It should come as no surprise to anyone at all that the City of Bangor has issued a Parking Ban for the Downtown area this evening. The snow, sleet, and freezing rain that started Sunday night and continues still have kept road crews busy trying to keep the surfaces from slicking over. They need the time and the space to clear the build-up of all that precipitation.
Get Ready To Celebrate Snow At The Somerset SnowFest
Mark your calendars for what's being called a "Celebration of all things Winter!" The Somerset SnowFest will be taking place in February and they've lots of fun things planned!. The SnowFest is being put together by Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park, in an effort to inspire folks...
Oh Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then lately was on way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. Same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
What Would You Do With The Old State Street Augusta Red Barn?
The pandemic brought on many changes in Central Maine. This is especially true when it comes to businesses. Sadly, we saw many iconic Central Maine businesses close their doors for good during the pandemic. However, we also saw many businesses change their way of operating, and even expand, during the pandemic.
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
Bad News – Good News for Southwest Harbor
A little less than a year after SIPS Restuarant closed for good in Southwest Harbor (April 15, 2022), the owners of SIPS 2.0 announced that they would be closing for good too. They are having a "Restaurant Unload Sale" this Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21 with everything half off. This includes all remaining prepared food, equipment, pantry items, kitchen utensils etc. They will be open between 10 a.m and 2 p.m each day.
Bangor Humane Society Needs Lots of Cozy Blankets for Their Dogs
The Bangor Humane Society is asking for donations of soft blankets to protect their pups from the concrete floor. Imagine if you had to spend winter days and nights lying on a cold, hard floor. And let's take that scenario a little further. You've been taken out of your home, put in a place where you don't know anyone, surrounded by others who seem as scared as you are. The floor is cold, there's no bed to climb into or a sofa to lie on. Just the floor. No blankets to keep you warm and no buffer against the chilly surface. That's what the dogs at the Bangor Humane Society are facing if the organization doesn't gather donations of blankets and comforters.
wabi.tv
Holden Police Department makes arrests of prohibited buyers attempting to purchase firearms
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of arrests of prohibited people attempting to buy guns. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says they’ve arrested four people since October which is unusual for them. Greeley says he feels this is...
Hey, Holden. Wondering About Those Big Construction Projects in Town?
But if you need storage lockers or garages in Holden, you are in luck. Not one, but two different construction projects will bring new storage facilities to Holden. First, a project that is directly across Main Road from Pat’s Pizza. Just after you enter Holden from Brewer. This is...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
Maine Search Team Rescues Hypothermic Man who Fell in a Bog in the Woods
A missing 78-year-old man from Cutler who fell through ice in a bog, became hypothermic, and got lost in the woods was rescued by the Maine Wardens, Maine Forest Rangers, K-9 Team and a Deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Missing in the Woods during Storm. Mark Latti,...
A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King
A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
Bangor man arrested after allegedly waving gun, threatening to shoot others
BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested after showing a gun and threatening to shoot others in Bangor on Tuesday, police say. According to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department, officers came across a group of people arguing in the street near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets.
Q106.5 Plastic Egg Ride with Jello Shots. What?
Over $5 a dozen and some say they are going to $10 a dozen. Yes, Eggs. Who would have thought? But there are lots of arms and legs to the increase. Google ‘how many hens have been put down due to Avian Flu’ The answer is millions. So we have a shortage at the initial source. And supply and demand dictate prices rise when a product becomes more scarce.
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
