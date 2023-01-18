Read full article on original website
Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say
A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say
Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
Brian Walshe Lived With ‘Ever-Present’ Childhood Trauma, Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Said In 2021
"Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," Ana Walshe wrote in a letter to a federal judge in support of her husband, Brian Walshe, in September 2021. The husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was “taught to lie '' and was “told he...
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
A panel of experts discussed the Idaho college murders, theorizing that a knife sheath was left behind on purpose by a potential serial killer on Dr. Phil.
Ana Walshe Edited Instagram Caption Showing Suspicious Injury
The edit to the 2018 post came around the same time she penned a letter to a judge in support of her husband.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home
The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash
Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments
COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
Brian Walshe's DNA found on Tyvek suit found in trash including hacksaw, hatchet: prosecutors
Brian Walshe's DNA was found on a Tyvek suit along with other items, prosecutors said during an arraignment on Wednesday morning after he was charged with murder.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
New York Post
Brian Walshe is a ‘dumb as dirt’ alleged criminal: legal experts
Alleged wife-murderer Brian Walshe is up a creek without a paddle after his Wednesday arraignment, legal experts say — and his situation will only get worse if authorities find the body of his missing spouse, Ana. Walshe, 47, is accused of murdering his wife, who went missing on New...
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
