Washington, DC

TheDailyBeast

Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say

A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
REVERE, MA
The Independent

Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say

Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home

The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash

Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Brian Walshe is a ‘dumb as dirt’ alleged criminal: legal experts

Alleged wife-murderer Brian Walshe is up a creek without a paddle after his Wednesday arraignment, legal experts say — and his situation will only get worse if authorities find the body of his missing spouse, Ana. Walshe, 47, is accused of murdering his wife, who went missing on New...
COHASSET, MA

