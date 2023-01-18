ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ricethresher.org

Hanszenites talk new wing, ongoing improvements

Students began moving into the new wing of Hanszen College on Jan. 5 after supply chain shortages delayed the wing’s completion to late December from early August, as originally anticipated. The new Hanszen wing was built with cross-laminated timber, an environmentally-friendly material in line with the university’s objective to...
ricethresher.org

Rice announces changes to May Commencement Ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies will now become one event for each graduating group, removing the all-student commencement ceremony generally on the second morning of graduation weekend, according to President Reginald DesRoches from a campus-wide email sent on Jan. 10. DesRoches said that a condensed commencement ceremony will allow graduates to have a...
ricethresher.org

Owls run past the hedges, into Houston

The Chevron Houston Marathon, Houston’s annual marathon hosted every January, took place on Jan. 14 and 15 this past weekend. Rice students, faculty and even president alike took part, running anywhere from 3.1 to a whopping 26.2 miles. President Reginald DesRoches, who ran the half marathon with his wife...
ricethresher.org

Oh nori they didn’t: Lovetteers try for sushi world record

It’s a frequent joke that Rice students never travel beyond the hedges of campus. But a group of students at Lovett College are trying to change this stereotype with a single sushi roll. Lovett’s sushi committee, founded by Resident Associate Naoko Ozaki during the 2021-2022 academic year, has two...
ricethresher.org

Campus BCycle stations suspended indefinitely

All Rice University rentable bike share stations, except for the Biosciences Research Collaborative station, have been temporarily suspended as of December 2022 without a designated return date. The closures are part of a city-wide suspension of 75 of the 153 Houston BCycle stations. Houston BCycle, run by the nonprofit Houston...
ricethresher.org

Payment system revamped at Rice Coffeehouse, eliminates processing issues

Rice Coffeehouse instituted a new payment system, Revel, on Jan. 11. The move was prompted by frequent credit-card processing problems that the business experienced in previous semesters, Caitlin Lindsay, the associate director of facilities, events and student run businesses, said. Coffeehouse was previously using a point-of-sales system called Shopkeep, which...
ricethresher.org

Swimming sweeps SMU meet in preview of new-look AAC

Over the weekend, the Rice swim team traveled to Dallas for their first meet of 2023 against three American Athletic Conference foes. Across the two days of competition, the Owls swept the meet, defeating Tulane University 247-68, the University of North Texas 254-93 and Southern Methodist University 171.5-161.5. Following the sweep, head coach Seth Huston was really pleased with how hard the team fought.
