Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Joel Embiid Gives Honest Assessment of Kawhi Leonard After ACL Tear
Joel Embiid is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).
Joel Embiid, 76ers Cruise Past Clippers on Tuesday Night
Joel Embiid and the 76ers are rolling out West.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops
The third round of voting numbers has been released for the All-Star game with Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Yardbarker
Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets' rally over Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves led for most of the night, but a triple-double from Nikola Jokic helped the Denver Nuggets pull out a 122-118 victory late on Wednesday night. The Wolves frustrated Jokic early as he picked up three fouls and could have had a fourth foul if it weren't for an overturned call after elbowing Naz Reid. Eventually, the Nuggets' star found his rhythm, scoring 31 points, pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists to lead the way.
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Considered Doubtful vs. Grizzlies
While the official injury report has yet to be revealed, Mitchell is considered doubtful for Wednesday’s road game vs. the Grizzlies, a source told Hoops Wire. Mitchell suffered the injury in Monday’s home win over the Pelicans and was forced to exit in the second half. Clearly hobbling a bit, he scored 11 points before making his way to the sideline, where he remained to cheer on his teammates.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
Heckling: Where's the line, and did Djokovic hecklers cross it?
“Hey, Michael! How much you want to bet on this game?” The scene was the 1993 NBA Finals in Phoenix, and the voice was loud, braying and, to fans at the time, as familiar as the strains of NBC’s “Roundball Rock.” This was Robin Ficker, the NBA’s heckler extraordinaire, doing what he did best: burrowing deep into the skulls of the NBA’s elite.
Yardbarker
Nuggets coach Michael Malone enters COVID protocol
The Denver Nuggets announced Tuesday night that coach Michael Malone entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. Malone will miss Tuesday's game against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Assistant coach David Adelman will serve in his place, the team said. Malone, 51, has amassed a 344-254 record since taking over...
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Comments / 0