Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
TxDOT wants your input on upgrades to I-45 in Montgomery County
The state is looking to upgrade the 24-mile stretch of roadway between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 South in Conroe, but it wants to hear from you first.
cw39.com
Fatal auto-ped accident to cause traffic delays in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 6 in Sugar Land will bring traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning. Police report that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
'Odor Nuisance': See Why This Texas Town Is So Smelly
"This incident is currently an odor nuisance."
houstonpublicmedia.org
This development firm wants to make Houston’s East End area a car-free neighborhood
Getting by without a car in Houston can be a challenge. The city has been a car-centric one for much of its modern history and while public transit options continue to grow, it’s still not a place that most people think of as extremely walkable. One development company wants...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
wbrz.com
Southern University students among those hurt in deadly shooting at Houston club
HOUSTON - A pair of Southern University students were among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
ricethresher.org
Payment system revamped at Rice Coffeehouse, eliminates processing issues
Rice Coffeehouse instituted a new payment system, Revel, on Jan. 11. The move was prompted by frequent credit-card processing problems that the business experienced in previous semesters, Caitlin Lindsay, the associate director of facilities, events and student run businesses, said. Coffeehouse was previously using a point-of-sales system called Shopkeep, which...
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
fox26houston.com
Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Foods for $1.3 Million grocery bill
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is apparently being sued by US Foods for over $1 million. The Houston restaurant has rapidly grown in popularity over the years due to multiple viral posts on TikTok. It's located on Almeda Road and constantly has lines wrapped around the building. The lawsuit from...
realtynewsreport.com
Exxon Skyscraper Sold for Apartment Conversion
HOUSTON – (Exclusive Story from Realty News Report) – The 45-story former headquarters of Humble Oil, a predecessor to Exxon, has been sold to a developer that plans to convert the vacant office building to residential units – a redevelopment that could supercharge downtown revitalization. The 1.2...
cw39.com
North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
ricethresher.org
Hanszenites talk new wing, ongoing improvements
Students began moving into the new wing of Hanszen College on Jan. 5 after supply chain shortages delayed the wing’s completion to late December from early August, as originally anticipated. The new Hanszen wing was built with cross-laminated timber, an environmentally-friendly material in line with the university’s objective to...
This Houston airport ranks third in the country when it comes to finding guns at TSA checkpoints
HOUSTON — The Transportation Security Administration released numbers showing how many firearms were found at their airport checkpoints in 2022 and Houston was high on the list. Nationwide, there were 6,542 firearms found in carry-on bags in 2022 compared to 5,972 found in 2021 and 3,257 found during the...
cw39.com
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
