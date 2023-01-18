Read full article on original website
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
KSLA
Grant funding makes way for autism sensory room at Shreveport middle school
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools and Red River United are opening a new autism sensory room at Donnie Bickham Middle!. A child with autism may have a sensitivity to sights, sounds, smell, touch or taste. The sensory room gives students a chance to center and comfort themselves when they are overstimulated.
KTBS
Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport 2023 applications are open
SHREVEPORT, La.- The 32nd Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport is happening May 13, but the deadline to apply to get your home painted is Jan. 31. Volunteer groups of 15 to 20 people will paint homes in Shreveport for free. Professional painters will prime the homes before the volunteers paint. Getting your home painted for free is a $5,500 to $7,500 value.
KSLA
Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair. On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at...
Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
Tourist Bureau excited about positive changes in Shreveport-Bossier
A convention combing the cities of Shreveport and Bossier along with the Tourist Bureau discuss plans to complete a 10-year Destination Master Plan focused on bringing tourism to both cites.
KTBS
New exhibit opens, Inspired by "12 Years a Slave" movie
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A decade has passed since the Oscar-Winning movie "12 Years A Slave" came out. It tells the story of Solomon Northrup who was held as a slave in central Louisiana after being kidnapped in Washington, D.C. The public has a chance to see what the landscape was...
KSLA
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Questions about the Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport were asked at this week’s Caddo Commission meeting, specifically when it will open after months of delay. “It’s the constant unknowns is the questions we want to kind of get on the table and air out....
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Homebuilders Association of NWLA Home Products Show
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Homebuilders Association of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its annual Home Products Show. Come out to the Bossier Civic Center Jan. 20-22 and there will be everything you need to build, remodel, redecorate, and repair your home. Home Products Show sponsored by the Home Builders Association...
ktalnews.com
Willis-Knighton dedicates room to COVID patient that passed away
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Medical Center is honoring a patient who touched their hearts while battling Covid. On Wednesday, Willis- Knighton staff dedicated a Critical Care room to Terry Roberson, who died in 2021. Roberson spent 99 days in the Covid ICU and later in the Critical Care...
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
KSLA
Missing elderly man found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eyeglasses.
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
ktalnews.com
Bossier deputies, volunteers build wheelchair ramp for amputee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crew of Bossier Parish deputies and volunteers came together Wednesday to help a man struggling to get in and out of his home. Michael Beckham is a retired deputy who recently lost his leg due to health complications. Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday’s build was special.
KTBS
BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
KSLA
Krewe of Justinian celebrates with Purple Rain-themed Grand Bal XXIX
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Justinian rocks the Horseshoe Riverdome with its Grand Bal XXIX in celebration of Mardi Gras. On Friday night, Jan. 20, from 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Krewe of Justinian will be hosting its big event at the Horseshoe Casino’s Riverdome, at 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City.
magic1029fm.com
Here’s How To Get Revenge On A Drive-Thru HONKER In The Shreveport Area
No matter how rushed you think you are, your time isn’t any more valuable than anyone else’s. Maybe try this the next time someone in a drive thru in the ArkLaTex tries to rush you placing your order!. A woman shared a story on Facebook, claiming that she...
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
