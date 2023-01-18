ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Grant funding makes way for autism sensory room at Shreveport middle school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools and Red River United are opening a new autism sensory room at Donnie Bickham Middle!. A child with autism may have a sensitivity to sights, sounds, smell, touch or taste. The sensory room gives students a chance to center and comfort themselves when they are overstimulated.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport 2023 applications are open

SHREVEPORT, La.- The 32nd Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport is happening May 13, but the deadline to apply to get your home painted is Jan. 31. Volunteer groups of 15 to 20 people will paint homes in Shreveport for free. Professional painters will prime the homes before the volunteers paint. Getting your home painted for free is a $5,500 to $7,500 value.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair. On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient

She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

New exhibit opens, Inspired by "12 Years a Slave" movie

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A decade has passed since the Oscar-Winning movie "12 Years A Slave" came out. It tells the story of Solomon Northrup who was held as a slave in central Louisiana after being kidnapped in Washington, D.C. The public has a chance to see what the landscape was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Willis-Knighton dedicates room to COVID patient that passed away

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Medical Center is honoring a patient who touched their hearts while battling Covid. On Wednesday, Willis- Knighton staff dedicated a Critical Care room to Terry Roberson, who died in 2021. Roberson spent 99 days in the Covid ICU and later in the Critical Care...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing elderly man found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eyeglasses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier deputies, volunteers build wheelchair ramp for amputee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crew of Bossier Parish deputies and volunteers came together Wednesday to help a man struggling to get in and out of his home. Michael Beckham is a retired deputy who recently lost his leg due to health complications. Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday’s build was special.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Krewe of Justinian celebrates with Purple Rain-themed Grand Bal XXIX

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Justinian rocks the Horseshoe Riverdome with its Grand Bal XXIX in celebration of Mardi Gras. On Friday night, Jan. 20, from 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Krewe of Justinian will be hosting its big event at the Horseshoe Casino’s Riverdome, at 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA

