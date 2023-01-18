ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

proclaimerscv.com

Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
VISALIA, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related

Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department. On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury. Once officers arrived, police […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for stabbing a family member in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say. On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed. When officers […]
CORCORAN, CA

