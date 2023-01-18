Read full article on original website
PD: 8 arrests in violent Fresno robbery, looking for 3 more suspects
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 8 arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a hookah lounge in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on November 27, 2022, at about 3:00 a.m. they received a call about a robbery at a hookah lounge in North East Fresno. […]
KMPH.com
Man accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment arrested in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence. Domestic violence detectives arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas. On Sunday, Dec. 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for...
proclaimerscv.com
Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence
Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
orangeandbluepress.com
California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related
Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bail amount for the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on October 4, 2022, was lowered on Wednesday after their attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with […]
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Mother, infant among 6 killed execution-style were trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - A young mother in Tulare County, California was fleeing for her life with her infant son in her arms when they were murdered in a "cartel-style" execution, following the killings of four other family members. Investigators statewide are looking into the possibility that the six shooting deaths are either gang or cartel-related.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
Woman hit by a car in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department. On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury. Once officers arrived, police […]
GV Wire
Teen Mom, Infant Identified in Tulare County Massacre Claiming Six Lives
VISALIA — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.
Driver charged in death of Hoover High student released from jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lisa Spoors, the person accused of allegedly driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on Oct. 4, 2022, was released from jail, according to vine records, after Spoors’ attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. According to jail records, Lisa Spoors was released around 3:00 a.m. […]
fox10phoenix.com
Goshen Murders: 6 killed in attack by cartel or gang members, California investigators claim
The six people, including a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old child, were killed in the town of Goshen, which is located in California's Central Valley. The victims were all from one family. Reporter Matt Finn has more.
Suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed Hoover High student
The person charged with murder in a crash that killed a Hoover High School Student has pleaded not guilty.
Suspect identified in deadly shooting at Fresno apartment complex
The family of a man shot and killed in northwest Fresno is hoping the public can help find the suspected gunman.
Fresno police to announce results of months-long investigation
The Fresno Police Department is expected to announce the results of a months-long investigation.
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PD: Man arrested for stabbing a family member in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say. On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed. When officers […]
Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun […]
