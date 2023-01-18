As reported by The Australian Financial Review, Albanese did not show support for a nationwide gambling reform. Instead, the PM acknowledged that the regulation of poker machines and a reform of the sector are in the hands of the lawmakers in each state. Speaking about problem gambling, Albanese acknowledged it is a “scourge.” The PM pointed out that while he rarely engages in placing bets, this is not the case for some people. Still, Albanese said that changes and regulations within the gambling sector vary depending on the state, which is why it is important for those changes to be led by lawmakers in each jurisdiction.

2 DAYS AGO