Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Nationwide Gambling Reform Not Needed, Says Australian PM

As reported by The Australian Financial Review, Albanese did not show support for a nationwide gambling reform. Instead, the PM acknowledged that the regulation of poker machines and a reform of the sector are in the hands of the lawmakers in each state. Speaking about problem gambling, Albanese acknowledged it is a “scourge.” The PM pointed out that while he rarely engages in placing bets, this is not the case for some people. Still, Albanese said that changes and regulations within the gambling sector vary depending on the state, which is why it is important for those changes to be led by lawmakers in each jurisdiction.
Hong Kong to Scrap Isolation Rule for New COVID-19 Cases

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong...

