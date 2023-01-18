Read full article on original website
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
HMRC names three schemes linked to Mone’s husband as tax avoidance
AML Tax (UK) Ltd, which ran payment programmes, was ‘part of Doug Barrowman’s Isle of Man-based Knox Group’
Chinese who lost relatives to COVID angry at failure to protect elderly
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Former high school teacher Ailia was devastated when her 85-year-old father died after displaying COVID-like symptoms as the virus swept through their hometown in the southeastern province of Jiangxi.
Nationwide Gambling Reform Not Needed, Says Australian PM
As reported by The Australian Financial Review, Albanese did not show support for a nationwide gambling reform. Instead, the PM acknowledged that the regulation of poker machines and a reform of the sector are in the hands of the lawmakers in each state. Speaking about problem gambling, Albanese acknowledged it is a “scourge.” The PM pointed out that while he rarely engages in placing bets, this is not the case for some people. Still, Albanese said that changes and regulations within the gambling sector vary depending on the state, which is why it is important for those changes to be led by lawmakers in each jurisdiction.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
Hong Kong to Scrap Isolation Rule for New COVID-19 Cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong...
Heathrow beefs up security after rise in US cannabis smuggling arrests
Security checks will be stepped up for air travellers flying from Los Angeles to London after a series of recent cannabis-smuggling arrests. At least 11 passengers have been charged with attempting to import the drug to the UK in the past eight days, according to the National Crime Agency. More...
