Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Teachers of Tomorrow Announces the Recipients of its New ‘Teacher Scholarship’
Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation’s largest alternative certification provider, announced the recipients of its New Teacher Scholarship today. The organization awarded 20 scholarships to the next generation of teachers in several states Teachers of Tomorrow operates in. In the Greater Houston area, four aspiring teachers received the scholarship. With...
ricethresher.org
Hanszenites talk new wing, ongoing improvements
Students began moving into the new wing of Hanszen College on Jan. 5 after supply chain shortages delayed the wing’s completion to late December from early August, as originally anticipated. The new Hanszen wing was built with cross-laminated timber, an environmentally-friendly material in line with the university’s objective to...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design
The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
fox26houston.com
La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City library to host local artist, sculptor and author Tony Sherman on Feb. 4
The Missouri City Branch Library will present renowned local artist, sculptor, and author C. Anthony “Tony” Sherman on Saturday, February 4, from 1-2 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 1530 Texas Parkway. Sherman will talk about his artwork, sculptures, and books, as well his inspiration behind...
houstonisd.org
HISD educators showcase creative solutions in TEDxSunnyside: THE PRINCIPAL MATTERS
The spotlight is on Houston’s Sunnyside as three HISD educators share their professional experience in a TED Talk series now available online. Sunnyside, a historic neighborhood on the southside of Houston, suffered significantly during the oil bust of the 1980s and remains a largely low-income area, which has historically put Sunnyside students at a disadvantage.
hellowoodlands.com
Spring Festivals in The Woodlands Area 2023
Celebrate Spring at one of these outdoor festivals! Discover local music festivals, art festivals, nature festivals, cook-offs, and more! The Hello Woodlands Spring Festivals Guide is brought to you by Vogt Engineering. January 21, 2023 – Creekside Park Chili Cook-Off & Winter Festival – Come join the fun at the...
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida
Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023
One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
ricethresher.org
Owls run past the hedges, into Houston
The Chevron Houston Marathon, Houston’s annual marathon hosted every January, took place on Jan. 14 and 15 this past weekend. Rice students, faculty and even president alike took part, running anywhere from 3.1 to a whopping 26.2 miles. President Reginald DesRoches, who ran the half marathon with his wife...
8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023
A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
United Airlines shows off newly expanded Inflight Training Center in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — United Airlines has a new training center right here in Houston. The airline showed off its newly expanded Inflight Training Center Tuesday, which features a number of hands-on training areas that will hopefully get flight attendants ready to handle whatever situation may come up during a flight.
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
Katy ISD cancels appearances with best-selling author over vulgar language in tweets
KATY, Texas — The Katy Independent School District has had its fair share of book battles. The district is now getting attention for canceling a visit from a New York Times best-selling author. Emma Straub, a children's book author, was scheduled to speak at two elementary school campuses last...
thekatynews.com
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West
Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
Houston Chronicle
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
