GOP response to McKee's State of the State address: Do more

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

Gov. Dan McKee's proposals to help Rhode Islanders don't go far enough, Senate Republican Leader Jessica de la Cruz said in her party's response to his State of the State speech.

"Republicans will continue to put forth legislation and policy-based solutions to create not only structural changes to benefit Rhode Island long term but also provide immediate relief for our residents who are struggling daily to make ends meet," de la Cruz said.

Where McKee called for cutting the 7% state sales tax to 6.85%, de la Cruz called for tax rebates and slashing the sales tax to 5%.

"Why does RI continue to be so timid and lackadaisical with tax policy?" she asked.

Where McKee called for avoiding a 3-cent-per-gallon hike in the gas tax, de la Cruz said he should have suspended the gas tax altogether while prices at the pump were high.

On the state's growing crises with housing affordability and homelessness, de la Cruz blasted McKee for having to replace his first housing secretary after one year but failing to provide any policy ideas in his address.

"As President Ronald Reagan's personnel director famously said, 'personnel is policy,'" she said.

Her longest critique was on education, where she noted that the state spends $20,000 per public K-12 student, but three out of four students are not proficient in math and no progress has been made in improving Providence schools since a damning report by Johns Hopkins University researchers in 2019.

She suggested solutions ranging from making "all public charter school districts," growing existing charter schools and creating "educational savings accounts for private-school enrollment."

Solving these issues will "require creativity, resolve and the courage to stand up to those who benefit from the status quo," she said. "Republicans have repeatedly affirmed that access to a quality education is the civil rights issue of our time."

Over in the House, North Smithfield Republican Rep. Brian Newberry said the ideas in McKee's speech might get as warm a reception from the GOP as it would from the Assembly's progressive Democratic bloc.

"Much of what @GovDanMcKee is talking about tonight sounds like traditional moderate to conservative Democrat priorities, things Republicans might disagree on details about but could support conceptually," Newberry tweeted. "But an ever-leftward-moving General Assembly audience seems uninterested."

stephen lydick
4d ago

fung was way better a choice for governor than. What local media said about him was a disgrace to the people in this state. this gye is a clown

native conservative
4d ago

response heard. nothing will happen. just more thievery and boondoggles McKee is a 🤡 boy, following the Biden agenda.7 down to 6.85. good grief and people drool over the scrapes

