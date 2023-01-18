ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

George Santos allegedly stole $3K in donations for veteran’s dying service dog: report

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3LJf_0kIO7wwv00

Disgraced Rep. George Santos allegedly conned a disabled, homeless veteran out of thousands of dollars donated to save the man’s dying service dog, according to a stomach-turning report.

The alleged account adds to Santos’ growing list of shady behavior — from a largely forged resume to fabricated Jewish heritage — which has entangled the freshman congressman since he was elected to represent parts of Long Island and Queens.

The veteran, Richard Osthoff, told the local news site Patch that he met Santos, who introduced himself as Anthony Devolder, during a tough time in his life in May 2016.

Osthoff, who was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2002, was living in a tent on the side of Route 9 in Howell, New Jersey, with his beloved service dog Sapphire at the time, Patch reported.

Sapphire was suffering from a life-threatening stomach tumor that was growing by the day and surgery to remove the tumor would cost $3,000, according to the vet’s estimate, Osthoff said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WClVx_0kIO7wwv00
There are no official records of George Santos’ animal charity “Friends of Pets United” being registered as a tax-exempt organization or charity.
AP

The veteran, who couldn’t afford the surgery, said a veterinary technician took him aside and offered assistance via a pet charity called Friends of Pets United run by Anthony Devolder, an alias used by Santos in the past.

Devolder set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for Sapphire and once it hit its goal of $3,000, he closed and deleted the fundraising page and became hard to reach before he disappeared altogether, Osthoff told Patch.

Keeping track of all NY Rep. George Santos lies

The Navy vet, now 47, never saw a penny of the donations and his beloved service dog died on Jan. 15, 2017, according to the outlet.

“Little girl never left my side in 10 years,” Osthoff told Patch. “I went through two bouts of seriously considering suicide, but thinking about leaving her without me saved my life. I loved that dog so much, I inhaled her last breaths when I had her euthanized.”

His account was corroborated by fellow veteran and retired New Jersey police Sgt. Michael Boll, who told Patch that when he heard what happened, he tried to help Osthoff by reaching out to Santos.

“I contacted [Santos] and told him, ‘You’re messing with a veteran,’ and that he needed to give back the money or use it to get Osthoff another dog,” Boll said. “He was totally uncooperative on the phone.”

Osthoff said Santos requested he take Sapphire to a Queens veterinarian instead of the New Jersey practice because he had “credit” with the practice in the Big Apple.

The vet tech who told Osthoff about Santos’ charity drove the pair to the Queens practice, where a vet said Sapphire’s tumor was inoperable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRcEt_0kIO7wwv00
Sapphire died on Jan. 15, 2017, after battling a stomach tumor.
Facebook/Richard Osthoff

Santos claimed that he instead donated the $3,000 to other dogs in need because Sapphire wasn’t a candidate for surgery and Osthoff didn’t do things his way, according to a text exchange viewed by Patch.

After that, Osthoff was never able to reach Santos again.

There are no official records of Santos’ animal charity “Friends of Pets United” being registered as a tax-exempt organization or charity, according to the New York Times.

Another woman told the paper that she was scammed by the animal rescue group as well.

She was supposed to be the beneficiary of a 2017 fundraising event in which Santos charged $50 per person, but never received any of the funds. She told the Times that Santos offered excuse after excuse when asked about the funding.

Speaking to The Post on Wednesday, Sgt. Boll seemed in disbelief that the man who scammed his fellow veteran is now in public office.

“I believe it’s disheartening that a man that takes advantage of people in need has the ability to pass legislation,” he said.

Santos denied even knowing Osthoff when asked about the veteran’s claims.

“Fake,” the embattled lawmaker texted Semafor . “No clue who this is.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

NYC surgeon ‘savagely’ beat ex-girlfriend and caused her to miscarry, lawsuit alleges

A Manhattan surgeon has been accused of “savagely” beating his dentist ex-girlfriend — who recently filed a lawsuit claiming the more than dozen thrashings left her with broken bones, a concussion and caused her to lose a pregnancy, The Post has learned. Joseph Clayton Finley — an ears, nose and throat doctor affiliated with Northwell Health — faces criminal charges, including strangulation and assault, for at least seven alleged incidents spanning from April 2021 to May 2022, according to Manhattan prosecutors. His ex-girlfriend Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, 40, claims Finley, 53, would get drunk and rough her up while calling her a...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

Ex-George Santos roommate details how ‘delusional’ George Santos would flash rolls of cash despite being broke

A former roommate of shamed Long Island Rep. George Santos said Tuesday that the now-Republican congressman suffered from “delusions of grandeur,” was often broke and used a different name during their brief cohabitation. Gregory Morey-Parker told “CNN This Morning” he met Santos in 2013 and took him up on his offer to live together for a few months while Morey-Parker looked for a new apartment in Astoria, Queens. “It was definitely an interesting, interesting few months,” Morey-Parker told co-host Don Lemon. “I suppose the, the biggest thing I took away from it was, like, just delusions of grandeur,” the ex-roomie claimed. “Like, he,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Daily Beast

The Wild Eviction Drama George Santos Can’t Seem to Explain

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Rep. George Santos is once again on the move. At least, that’s what the embattled Republican congressman-elect told The Daily Beast this week, in response to questions about the Queens apartment he’s been staying at with his sister. It turns out, according to New York court records, his sister was already facing potential eviction for failure to pay rent at that apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Offers Bizarre Defense Against ‘Insane’ Vet Scam Reports

Notorious fabulist George Santos (R-NY) has hit his limit, apparently. On the heels of slamming rumors he was a drag queen, the new congressman shot back at “shocking” and “insane” reports he stole funds intended for a homeless veteran’s dying service dog to inform the public that he would never kill a pooch. “The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane. My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work. Over the past 24hr I have received pictures of dogs I helped rescue throughout the years along with supportive messages,” he said. His initial tweet, which has since been deleted, had an unfortunate typo, saying he received photos of dogs he helped “reduce” throughout the years.Read it at Twitt
TheDailyBeast

Navy Vet Who Claims Santos Stole Dog Surgery Money Describes Shock at Revelation

U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff said in a CNN interview Wednesday that he was “sick” when he realized only “a week ago” that serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was the man who he had known as “Anthony Devolder”—the same person who he alleged stole $3,000 intended to pay for surgery on Osthoff’s service dog.Osthoff, who appeared alongside New Jersey Veterans Network President Michael Boll, brought to the interview the cremated remains of his dog, Sapphire, who died in 2017. “I had to bring her,” he said, touching a wooden urn. “That’s my baby, right there. It’s all I have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Congressman-elect George Santos’ office sends out swearing-in invitations costing $100-$500

GREAT NECK, Long Island (PIX11) — The scrutiny continues for Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos as his office sends out invitations to his swearing-in in Washington. On Friday, a podcast interview re-surfaced where Santos claimed to have survived a brain tumor. In addition, a local congress member has taken steps to hold future candidates accountable […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Denver

U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point. His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort. "The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy